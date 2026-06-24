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WKN: A3CM09 | ISIN: US1030021018 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.06.26 | 21:59
29,330 US-Dollar
-0,10 % -0,030
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1-Jahres-Chart
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd.: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Secures $11.2 Million in USDA Aerial Mapping Awards

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has secured $11.2 million in new aerial acquisition awards under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Production Imagery for the National Environment (PINE) Blanket Purchase Agreement.

The three awards span the National Resources Inventory (NRI), National Agriculture Imagery Program (NAIP) and Stewardship Lands Inventory (SLI) programs. Together, the assignments include aerial data acquisition and processing for approximately 8.3 million acres of NRI sites and 3.8 million SL easement acres across 38 states, including full statewide imagery collection for eight NAIP states. The expanded scope more than doubles Bowman's prior-cycle contract value and coverage area, supported by expanded fleet capacity and advanced sensor technology. With all work expected to be completed in 2026, the awards reinforce Bowman's ability to convert organic investments in fleet capacity and sensor technology into larger federal geospatial assignments.

"The size and scope of these awards validate the investments we have made in fleet capacity, sensor technology and program execution," said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. "We are now positioned to execute larger programs more efficiently and at broader scale, reinforcing our role as a trusted provider of federal geospatial solutions. We believe demand for high-resolution geolocated data will continue to grow, and with capture precision of as little as five millimeters, Bowman is well positioned to support that need."

Bowman is approved to participate in all five aerial imagery programs included within the USDA's PINE contract vehicle, a competitive distinction held by a limited number of contractors serving the federal geospatial market. NRI and NAIP programs primarily focus on site-based imagery acquisition, while the SLI program supports conservation easement monitoring and broader land stewardship initiatives. Under PINE, the USDA aims to standardize and procure high-resolution, aerial imagery and geospatial data that support the initiatives of its five programs.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:
Christina Nichols
pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Betsy Patterson
ir@bowman.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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