GXO Logistics: GXO renews long-term partnership with Carrefour in Belgium

ZELLIK, Belgium, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc.?(NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pureplay contract logistics provider, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Carrefour for frozen supply chain operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. This renewal agreement strengthens one of GXO's longest customer relationships in Belgium, a collaboration that has spanned almost 50 years and reaffirms Carrefour's role as a key strategic partner for GXO's operations in Zellik.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Carrefour, one of our longest-standing customers in Belgium," said Willem Veekens, Managing Director for GXO in Northern Europe. "Our shared history and deep operational understanding allow us to continuously optimize performance and deliver best-in-class service across the region."

From its 43,720-square-meter frozen logistics facility in Zellik, including 23,000 square meters of mezzanine, GXO supports Carrefour with end-to-end storage and distribution operations, including a fleet of 40 trucks to supply more than 700 stores across Belgium and Luxembourg. The operation leverages advanced technology, including automated high-bay pallet storage and a shuttle system that feeds the pick floor, ensuring fast replenishment and consistently high service levels. GXO provides Carrefour with fully integrated frozen supply chain services encompassing storage, order picking and distribution.

"Our long-term partnership with GXO is built on trust, operational excellence and a strong understanding of our needs," said Tanguy t'Serstevens, director Supply Chain, Carrefour, Belgium. "GXO's central location in Belgium, combined with their high-quality transport fleet and proven expertise, make them a reliable partner in supporting our mission to provide customers with efficient and sustainable service."

GXO and Carrefour will continue to collaborate closely to advance innovation, sustainability and operational excellence across the frozen food supply chain, reinforcing a partnership that remains a pillar of GXO's presence across Europe.

GXO's expertise in the retail sector

In Europe, GXO supports many of the region's leading retailers with end-to-end logistics solutions designed to handle high-volume, multi-temperature supply chains. Using its industry-leading technology, scale and expertise, GXO optimizes store replenishment, omnichannel fulfillment, value-added services and reverse logistics to ensure consistent availability and a seamless consumer experience. For more information, visit our website.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit?GXO.com?for more information and connect with GXO on?LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Twitter,? Instagram?and?YouTube.

Media contacts

Alexander Fink

+49 162 218 4259

Alexander.Fink@kekstcnc.com

Matthew Schmidt-

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matthew.c.schmidt@gxo.com