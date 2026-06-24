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WKN: A2JAAV | ISIN: US68752L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X7
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:00
15,400 Euro
+1,99 % +0,300
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ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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15,70017,10015:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 13:12 Uhr
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OrthoPediatrics Corp.: OrthoPediatrics Announces Distribution Agreement with OSSIO, Inc. to Provide Revolutionary Orthopedic Fixation Technology to U.S. Children's Hospitals Nationwide

WARSAW, Ind., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with OSSIO, Inc. ("OSSIO") that brings U.S. children's hospitals nationwide a bio-integrative, metal-free fixation technology ideally suited for treatment of fractures and deformities in pediatric patients.

After performing their fixation function, OSSIOfiber implants are gradually replaced by the patient's newly formed bone during the natural healing process. This technological advance in material science decreases the need for hardware removal surgeries that pediatric patients who initially receive metal implants usually receive.

"Existing fixation technology requires pediatric orthopedic surgeons to consistently remove their patients' metal implants in a second surgery that adds cost and risk," said Joe Hauser, President of Trauma and Deformity at OrthoPediatrics. "OSSIOfiber implants reduce the rate of these secondary procedures by doing away with metal. From a strategic perspective, partnering with OSSIO expands our reach and capabilities with a revolutionary technology that complements OrthoPediatrics' current product offering, allowing us to address more unmet pediatric needs while strengthening the company's long-term growth potential."

OSSIOfiber implants are made from a proprietary blend of natural mineral fibers that provide initial fixation strength comparable to traditional metal implants while safely and completely integrating into the patient's own bone tissue within 18-24 months post-implantation, leaving no hardware behind.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets nearly 90 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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