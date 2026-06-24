Dot Ai Launches Version 3.5 of Its Dot Matrix Platform with a Redesigned User Experience and Expanded Multi-Tenant Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Dot Ai (NASDAQ:DAIC) ("Dot Ai" or the "Company"), an IoT and AI-based SaaS company redefining asset intelligence for industrial technology, today announced the release of Version 3.5 of its Dot Matrix platform. The update makes the Company's redesigned user experience the default for all users and completes the rollout of MQTT-based notification delivery in multi-tenant environments, building on the modular, multi-tenant architecture introduced with Dot Matrix 3.0. Through its MQTT-based integration interface, Dot Ai can easily exchange continuous data with existing enterprise and legacy systems, enabling organizations to leverage asset intelligence within their current technology ecosystem while accelerating adoption and reducing integration complexity.

At the center of Version 3.5 is a modernized interface that is now the default experience across every module, giving users a more consistent and intuitive way to manage their assets. The release introduces a new map-based device creation flow that lets users place devices directly onto interactive maps or floor plans, along with redesigned History, Analytics, and Profile modules, improved sidebar navigation, and simplified settings and bridge configuration. The legacy interface remains available through a toggle to support a smooth transition.

Version 3.5 also completes Dot Ai's multi-tenant rollout by fully enabling rule-based notification delivery via MQTT, closing the gap with the Company's earlier single-instance implementation. Customers can now subscribe to tenant-specific notification topics using a Dot Ai-provided certificate, enabling more flexible and secure integration with their existing enterprise systems. In addition, the platform continues to expand its multi-sensor intelligence capabilities by aggregating and normalizing data from passive RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), active IoT tags, and vision-based systems, etc. into a unified asset intelligence platform. This sensor-agnostic architecture provides customers with a single source of truth for real-time visibility, event management, and operational decision-making across diverse asset tracking environments.

The release adds a range of additional enhancements across the platform, including new date-and-time filtering for zone-read event records, geofence and structure mapping, editable floor plan names, precise notification timestamps for a clearer audit trail, and an in-app release notes viewer.

"Version 3.5 reflects our commitment to making asset intelligence both easier to use and easier to scale," said Ed Nabrotzky, CEO and Co-Founder of Dot Ai. "By making our redesigned experience the default for every user and completing MQTT notification delivery across our multi-tenant platform, we are giving customers and partners a faster, more intuitive way to act on their data while strengthening the foundation for our growing SaaS business. Knowing where your assets are, has always been the starting point - this release is about helping our customers do more with that intelligence every day."

About Dot Ai

Dot Ai (NASDAQ:DAIC) is an IoT and AI-based SaaS company at the forefront of Asset Intelligence technology for smart supply chain operations. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI engines, cutting-edge 5G RF and BLE technology, and seamless cloud integrations, Dot Ai offers real-time asset visibility and predictive analytics that integrate with existing infrastructure. The Company serves multiple industries including aviation, construction, delivery, military, mining, retail, seaports, medical logistics, warehousing and manufacturing. For more information, please visit daic.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's capital structure, balance sheet, and strategic plans. All forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Dot Ai assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

DAIC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Dot Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/dot-ai-launches-version-3.5-of-its-dot-matrix-platform-with-a-redesigne-1181149