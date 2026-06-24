South Jordan, Utah and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that site preparation and mobilization activities for its 2026 drilling program are underway at the Company's flagship Sage Plain Potash Project (the "Project"), located in the Paradox Basin of southeastern Utah, USA.

Site preparation is underway, including access road construction, topsoil removal, site levelling, perimeter berm construction, storm water management preparations, and construction of an aggregate platform to create a stable rig base, all in preparation for rig setup activities. Drilling operations are expected to commence approximately two weeks from current site preparations.

Figure 1 - Representative drilling rig and equipment similar to that planned for use during the Company's 2026 drilling program.

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"Receiving final approvals and commencing construction of the drill site is an important event for our team, in anticipation of the start of the Drill program and the advancement of the Sage Plain Potash Project toward its next stage of development," stated J. Patricio Varas, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Potash Corp. "With potash recently designated as a critical mineral in the United States and approximately 95% of domestic demand supplied through imports, we believe Sage Plain is uniquely positioned to contribute to long-term U.S. fertilizer security. We anticipate the successful completion of this drill program to be a valuable milestone for our shareholders".

The Company will be drilling a 1.275 km (3/4 mile) step out hole to the NNE from the maiden hole from which the Company's current resource is calculated.

Historical drillhole data has identified significant potash mineralization within the Cycle 18 Upper and Lower beds at depths of approximately 2,100 metres (6,890 feet): a thickness of 7.26 m (24 ft) at 46% KCl in the Upper bed and a thickness of 5.46 m (18 ft) at 35.8% KCl in the Lower bed. The grades at Sage Plain are amongst the highest tenor or potash grades seen in the USA and indeed the world. The objective of the current drill program is to intersect the two beds of Cycle 18 in the 1.275 m step-out hole and test for substantially the same grades and thicknesses. Achieving this should allow the Company to expand the inferred resource and upgrade a portion of the overall mineralization to the measured and indicated categories. The Company anticipates releasing an updated resource estimate for Sage Plain in late Q3, 2026.

In addition to confirming potash mineralization, the drilling program will include a comprehensive hydrogeological assessment. The Company plans to conduct targeted Drill Stem Tests ("DSTs") in formations exhibiting sufficient water flow in order to evaluate yield rates and water quality (primarily targeting saline non-potable aquifers) for future solution mining operations. Fluid sampling and detailed water analysis will also be undertaken to support future processing design and cavern development.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Vogelsang, P.Geo, P.Eng, the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr, Vogelsang is Vice President Project Development for the Company.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash, including: the objective of the current drill program is to intersect the two beds of Cycle 18 in the 1.275 m step-out hole and test for substantially the same grades and thicknesses; achieving this should allow the Company to expand the inferred resource and upgrade a portion of the overall mineralization to the measured and indicated categories; the Company anticipates releasing an updated resource estimate for Sage Plain in late Q3 2026; fluid sampling and detailed water analysis will also be undertaken to support future processing design and cavern development; we anticipate this drill programs' successful completion to be a valuable milestone for our shareholders. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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Source: Sage Potash Corp.