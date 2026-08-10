Vancouver, British Columbia and Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update following the successful completion of drilling operations at the Peterson 1 well, located at the Company's flagship Sage Plain Potash Project in southeast Utah.

Drilling of the Peterson 1 exploration hole was completed on August 4, 2026, marking a key operational milestone for the project. During an initial onsite geological assessment of the recovered core, the Company confirmed the presence of sylvite mineralization within the two Cycle 18 potash horizons.

To complement the physical core recovery, the Company acquired a comprehensive suite of downhole geophysical logs to characterize subsurface stratigraphy and support interpretation of the targeted potash-bearing intervals. The completed geophysical dataset, received on August 7, 2026, provides further support for the presence of both the Upper and Lower Cycle 18 potash members at Peterson 1. Interpretation of the borehole geophysical responses indicates that the targeted intervals occur at depths and apparent thicknesses consistent with those identified in the previously completed Johnson 1 hole, located approximately 1.2 kilometres south of Peterson 1. Initial analysis of the gamma results from Peterson 1 shows favourable correlation with the high potash grades and thicknesses reported from the Upper and Lower Cycle 18 members in the original Johnson 1 results. Together, these results provide an important geophysical correlation between the two drill holes and further support the Company's interpretation of Cycle 18 stratigraphic continuity across this portion of the Sage Plain Potash Project. When combined with core from the key intervals, the logs and core provide the technical team with increased confidence that the area has the potential to support a significant resource and the Company's envisioned mining operation.

Recovered core from Peterson 1 has been shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where detailed core logging and assay work will be completed.

Patricio Varas, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Potash, commented:

"We are very pleased with the results of the drill program at the Sage Plain Project," said Patricio Varas, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Potash. "I commend our technical team and drilling contractors for the safe, effective and professional execution of this program, which recovered potash core as planned and anticipated. We look forward to receiving the assay data as Sage focuses on delivering an upsized and upgraded resource estimate."

The Company will continue to provide updates as results become available.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Vogelsang, P.Geo., P.Eng., the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vogelsang is Vice President, Project Development for the Company.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to developing its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin in Utah. With a large, high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events, results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations, including negative variations, of such words and phrases, or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash, including the future release of assay results and the Company's ability to upgrade the upsize and upgrade Project's potash resource estimate. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. Such statements are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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Source: Sage Potash Corp.