Annual Awards Celebrate Success in Helping Customers Simplify Network Complexity, Reduce Risk, and Embrace AI-Driven Automation Across Complex Environments

Tufin, the leader in agentic network security posture management, today announced the 2025 winners of its annual partner awards. The awards recognize partners across the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to delivering business value, strengthening security resilience, and helping customers manage increasingly complex hybrid network environments.

"2025 was a milestone year for Tufin, and our partners were instrumental in that success," said Dan Hatch, SVP of Global Sales at Tufin. "Through our enhanced partner program and deepened global channel investment, we are empowering partners with the tools, enablement, and support they need to help customers improve control and visibility, reduce risk, embrace AI-driven automation, and confidently manage security across today's continually expanding enterprise networks. We're proud to recognize this year's winners for their leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer success."

Tufin continued to invest in accelerating growth and long-term success for its global partners with the recent launch of its enhanced partner program, which included improvements to the company's tiered partner program, technical and sales enablement resources, marketing support, recognition of partner commitment, and margin protection.

"Organizations today are navigating increasingly complex security environments that demand not only strong technology, but the right partnerships to support long-term success. Our collaboration with Tufin reflects a shared commitment to helping customers simplify that complexity, strengthen their security posture, and operate with greater confidence," said Mark Thornberry, SVP Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. "We're honored to be recognized, and look forward to continuing our joint success."

By aligning AI innovation, technology advances and an increased emphasis on ease-of-use, Tufin and its channel ecosystem are helping enterprises to improve visibility and control across all network environments, accelerate secure policy changes through automation, reduce operational risk, support compliance initiatives, integrate AI-driven automation tools, and enable confident and secure company growth.

"Organizations are facing an increasing amount of network complexity, as every connection to an enterprise's environment needs to be secure," said Younghwan Kim, Director GTM at NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS DATA, Inc. "Together with Tufin, we are helping customers strengthen governance, streamline security operations, and maintain continuous compliance. We're proud to receive this recognition, and to be a critical part of Tufin's expanding global partner ecosystem."

This year's award winners are:

Americas 2025 Partners of the Year: GuidePoint Security LLC

Optiv Security Inc.

Trace3, LLC

World Wide Technology, LLC APAC 2025 Partner of the Year: NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS DATA, Inc. 2025 Distributor of the Year: M.Tech Singapore EMEA 2025 Resellers of the Year: Apius Poland

Computacenter EMEA

NTT DATA in UK&I 2025 Distributors of the Year: Clico East Europe

Exclusive Networks UK

Infinigate German

For more information about Tufin's channel partner program, including details on how your organization can become a member, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/partners/channel-partners.

About Tufin

Tufin helps enterprises govern and secure connectivity across today's complex multi-vendor networks. As the leader in agentic network security posture management, Tufin provides the trusted control layer organizations need to understand exposure, automate policy changes safely, and maintain continuous security posture across on-premises, cloud, SASE, microsegmentation, and hybrid environments. Built on customer-proven network automation playbooks and the industry's only Dynamic Network Connectivity Graph, Tufin is bringing Multi-Vendor Agentic Network Security to the enterprise helping organizations move from visibility to governed, AI-driven action. For more information, please visit www.tufin.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624117390/en/

Contacts:

Jeff Drew

Tufin Public Relations

P: +1.617.233.5109

E: jeff.drew@tufin.com