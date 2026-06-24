Wetteri Oyj: Inside information: Wetteri Plc has appointed Aarne Simula as CEO and Mika Aho as Chairman of the Board

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release / Inside Information

24 June 2026 at 6:41 p.m.



Inside information: Wetteri Plc has appointed Aarne Simula as CEO and Mika Aho as Chairman of the Board



The Board of Directors of Wetteri Plc appointed Aarne Simula as the Group's CEO on 24 June 2026. At the same time, the Board elected Mika Aho from among its members as Chairman of the Board.



After stepping down as CEO of Wetteri Plc on 1 August 2025, Simula continued as a member of the company's Board of Directors, as an advisor to management and as the largest shareholder. He now returns as CEO to lead the company into a phase of profitable growth, led by new car sales. Simula assumes the position immediately and continues as a member of the Board.



Aarne Simula has over 40 years of experience in the automotive sector, ranging from sales manager positions to regional management and CEO roles, as well as numerous positions of trust in the industry, which currently include membership of the Board of the Finnish Central Organisation for Motor Trades and Repairs (Autoalan Keskusliitto).



"The volume of car sales is growing, and Wetteri offers the country's best brands across a nationwide sales network. We are therefore now directing our resources towards growing new car sales, which generates a substantial supply of trade-in vehicles for our used car business. We are also seeking growth from consolidation of the industry, in which we are strongly involved. At the same time, we are intensifying measures to improve the company's result. With these elements, we will accelerate the implementation of the Ohittamaton (Unbeatable) strategy", says Aarne Simula.

Wetteri Plc's new Chairman, Mika Aho, has 25 years of experience in leadership positions in the financial sector, including roles in business units, insurance services, as customer relationship director and as deputy CEO. In these roles, he has developed a broad network of automotive industry players and an understanding of the sector's key stakeholders.Aho comments on Simula's appointment as CEO: "Over his long career, Aarne has gained an exceptionally strong and wide-ranging understanding of the car business and of the strengths of Wetteri's operations. He has also built, over the long term, strategically important principal (dealership) relationships for the company, the importance of which is emphasised in the industry's transformation. The Board trusts that, under Aarne's leadership, the implementation of Wetteri's strategy aimed at profitable growth will be intensified."Aarne Simula has announced that he will receive salary for his work as CEO as of 1 August 2027. The Board has approved this.

WETTERI PLC

Mika Aho

Chairman of the Board



Further information:

Mika Aho

Chairman of the Board

Wetteri Plc

tel. +358 40 722 0200

mika.aho1@outlook.com



Aarne Simula

CEO

Wetteri Plc

tel. +358 400 689 613

aarne.simula@wetteri.fi



Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car trade. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 20 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs around 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire automotive life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. Wetteri is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/