Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri and Polestar expand their cooperation to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area - new Polestar showroom to open at Wetteri Airport

Wetteri Plc

Media release

10 July 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Wetteri and Polestar expand their cooperation to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area - new Polestar showroom to open at Wetteri Airport



Wetteri and Polestar are expanding their cooperation by opening a new Polestar showroom in late 2026 at Wetteri's new location in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Wetteri Airport. Once completed, the new Polestar Airport will be the largest Polestar showroom in Finland.



In addition to the Polestar model range, the premises will feature a comprehensive selection of high-quality, low-mileage used cars under Polestar's Pre-owned concept. Polestar maintenance service is already available at the location. Through this expansion, Wetteri will be able to reach the rapidly growing electric vehicle market in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area even more effectively.



"This is a major strategic step for us and, at the same time, a significant expansion into the new car market in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. Polestar is a brand that is continuously gaining interest in the premium electric vehicle segment, and we already have good experience of its sales in Oulu and Kuopio. We are excited to be able to serve customers interested in electric motoring in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area at our new Wetteri Airport location. I warmly welcome everyone to visit the new Polestar showroom and test drive the impressive Polestar model range," says Wetteri's CEO Aarne Simula.



"Polestar entered the Finnish market five years ago as a new and relatively unknown brand. Today, we have established a strong position among the most popular electric vehicle brands, and interest in the brand continues to grow. With the expanding model range and growing customer base, there is a need for a second location in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. Wetteri has demonstrated strong expertise and commitment to our brand in Oulu and Kuopio, so I am confident they will be an excellent addition in serving customers in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area as well," says Polestar Finland's CEO Tommi Luopajärvi.



Expansion of the cooperation is part of Wetteri's strategy



Launching Polestar sales in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area is part of Wetteri's Ohittamaton strategy, one of the objectives of which is to seek profitable growth from brand operations. In the future, full-service Polestar representation will be available in Kuopio, Oulu and the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. In addition, Wetteri serves as Polestar's authorized maintenance service partner in Joensuu, Kajaani, Kemi, Kuusamo, Lempäälä, Pori, Rauma and Ylivieska.



Wetteri Airport is Wetteri's new location on Aamuruskontie alongside Ring Road III, which opened its doors in May 2026. In addition to Polestar sales and service, the location offers authorized service for several other brands as well as a used car showroom. Wetteri acquired the new location through a business transaction announced in April 2026. The opening ceremony of the Polestar showroom at the location will be held towards the end of 2026.



Polestar aims for a more active sales model



Swedish Polestar, a manufacturer of premium performance electric vehicles, refined its global strategy last year to better respond to customers' changing expectations and purchasing behaviour. The aim has been to bring the brand closer to customers and to offer more flexible and diverse ways to purchase a new car and explore the model range.



Over the past year and a half, Polestar has significantly expanded its physical presence by opening new locations both in Finland and internationally. Customers now have the opportunity to order a car not only online but also directly from a Polestar showroom, and to experience the brand and its comprehensive model range in person. Physical locations play a key role in deepening the customer experience and providing personal service.

Further information:



Wetteri

Heidi Väkevä / Wetteri Communications

tel. +358 50 3369 785, viestinta@wetteri.fi



Polestar

Johanna Laune / PR & Communications

tel. +358 40 0440 301, johanna.laune@polestar.com

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car trade. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs around 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire automotive life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. Wetteri is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

About Polestar



Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand with a focus on uncompromised design and innovation, and the ambition to accelerate the change towards a sustainable future. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available in 28 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.



Polestar has four models in its line-up: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4, and Polestar 5. Planned models include the Polestar 7 compact SUV (to be introduced in 2028) and the Polestar 6 roadster. With its vehicles currently manufactured on two continents, North America and Asia, Polestar plans to diversify its manufacturing footprint further, with production of Polestar 7 planned in Europe.



Polestar has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and has set an ambitious roadmap to reach its climate targets: halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 per-vehicle-sold and become climate-neutral across its value chain by 2040. Polestar's comprehensive sustainability strategy covers the four areas of Climate, Transparency, Circularity, and Inclusion.