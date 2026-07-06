Wetteri Oyj: Inside information: Wetteri improves operational efficiency and initiates change negotiations

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release / Inside information

6 July 2026 at 2:25 p.m.

Inside information: Wetteri improves operational efficiency and initiates change negotiations

Wetteri is initiating change negotiations to support profitable growth and reorganize its operations.

The objective of the change negotiations is to reorganize work and job descriptions so that the company's different functions can operate as efficiently, effectively and profitably as possible. In addition, the company needs to reassess its organizational model, as the previous organizational change implemented in autumn 2025 has not resulted in the targeted improvement in operational efficiency.

The company is targeting estimated cost savings of EUR 7.3 million, including personnel cost savings and other measures aimed at improving profitability. If implemented, the measures may result in the discontinuation or reorganization of certain sets of duties.

The change negotiations cover the entire personnel of Wetteri Plc and the personnel of Wetteri Group's subsidiaries Wetteri Auto Oy and Wetteri Yhtiöt Oy, as well as the entire personnel of Lahden Rekkapaja Oy. According to the company's preliminary estimate, the need for reductions amounts to approximately 95 person-years. In addition, the company is considering dismissal-based changes to job descriptions for approximately 47 employees and temporary layoffs of up to 90 days per employee for approximately 20 employees. The change negotiations do not concern the personnel of Suvanto Trucks Oy. Wetteri Group employs approximately 760 people.

"Improving the company's profitability requires measures aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and reorganizing operations. The planned measures are necessary to secure the company's earnings development and profitable growth. We will support the employment and retraining of those affected by the measures", says Aarne Simula, CEO of Wetteri.

The change negotiations will begin on 13 July 2026 and will be conducted in accordance with the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings and the applicable collective agreements. The negotiations are expected to conclude on 3 August 2026 at the earliest. Wetteri will communicate the outcome of the change negotiations after the negotiations have been concluded.

WETTERI PLC

Aarne Simula

CEO



Further information:

Aarne Simula, CEO

tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland



Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car trade. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs around 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire automotive life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. Wetteri is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/