Wetteri Oyj: Inside information: Wetteri Plc's CEO Pietu Parikka to step down

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release / Inside Information

24 June 2026 at 6:31 p.m.



Inside information: Wetteri Plc's CEO Pietu Parikka to step down

The Board of Directors of Wetteri Plc and the company's CEO Pietu Parikka have mutually agreed that Parikka will step down as the company's CEO on 24 June 2026.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Pietu Parikka for his valuable work and commitment in developing the company, and to wish him every success in the future," says Aarne Simula, Chairman of the Board of Wetteri Plc.

The appointment of the company's new CEO will be announced in a separate stock exchange release.

WETTERI PLC

Aarne Simula

Chairman of the Board

Further information:

Aarne Simula

Chairman of the Board

Wetteri Plc

+358 400 689 613

aarne.simula@wetteri.fi



Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car trade. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs around 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire automotive life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. Wetteri is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/

