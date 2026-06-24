Acquisition gives Seldon customers a direct, low-risk path to agentic AI on existing Kubernetes infrastructure

TrueFoundry, an enterprise AI infrastructure platform, today announced the acquisition of Seldon AI, bridging the gap for Seldon customers, including leading financial institutions, healthcare and retail enterprises, with TrueFoundry's AI Gateway platform. TrueFoundry's AI Gateway brings in a unified control plane for connecting, observing and governing their agentic applications. The two platforms share a common architectural foundation: portable, cloud-agnostic deployment built on the Kubernetes infrastructure enterprises already operate.

With this acquisition, existing Seldon enterprise customers gain a clear, low-disruption path to agentic AI capabilities, including the ability to blend traditional predictive models with large language models and autonomous agents, without replacing their existing infrastructure.

"Enterprise AI teams are running traditional ML and agentic workflows side by side and managing them as two separate infrastructure problems," said Nikunj Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO of TrueFoundry. "Seldon built the production-grade MLOps foundation that the world's most demanding enterprises rely on. TrueFoundry brings the control plane for the Agentic AI world, and together we give enterprise teams one place to deploy, observe, and govern Agentic AI at every stage."

Running core ML workloads on separate infrastructure creates operational silos, duplicated governance overhead, and a growing gap between what teams can monitor and what they can actually control. Seldon's open-source core, Seldon Core, has been the production-grade answer to this challenge for enterprises running real-time inference, A/B testing, canary rollouts, and observability at scale. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, Seldon was recognized in AI Magazine's Top 10 AI Deployment Platforms in February 2026 and ranked among the top open-source AI deployment tools of 2026.

TrueFoundry has built its platform around the same principles and is proven at scale among Fortune 500 and global enterprises. Its AI Gateway, recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for AI Gateways, provides a unified control plane for managing, observing, and governing models, agents, and tool endpoints, and has helped enterprises compress AI deployment timelines by more than 50%.

"TrueFoundry and Seldon have been building toward the same goal of getting enterprise AI into production reliably and at scale," said Mark Stripp, VP GTM of Seldon AI. "This acquisition gives our customers a leapfrog opportunity a single platform that handles everything from real-time ML inference to the ability to now accelerate our clients' agentic AI needs, all based on the same Kubernetes infrastructure they've spent years building on."

The acquisition builds on TrueFoundry's continued momentum and closely follows the launch of Agent Gateway, a unified control plane designed for enterprises deploying AI agents at scale. To learn more, visit truefoundry.com.

About TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry is an Enterprise Platform as a Service that enables companies to build, observe, and govern Agentic AI applications securely, scalably, and with reliability through its AI Gateway and Agentic Deployment platform. Leading Fortune 1000 companies trust TrueFoundry to accelerate innovation and deliver AI at scale, with over 1 trillion tokens per day processed via the TrueFoundry AI Gateway and more than 1,000 clusters managed by its Agentic deployment platform. TrueFoundry's vision is to become the central control plane for running Agentic AI at scale within enterprises, serving as the command center for enterprise AI. Headquartered in San Francisco, TrueFoundry operates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, supporting enterprise AI deployments for some of the world's most innovative organizations. To learn more about TrueFoundry, visit truefoundry.com.

About SeldonAI

Founded in 2014, Seldon AI is a leading deployment platform specializing in real-time inferencing, serving, and deployments at scale. Headquartered in the UK, Seldon was purpose-built for large enterprises in banking, retail, telecommunications, insurance and gaming, where real-time use cases are mission-critical.

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