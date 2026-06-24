Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Record Annual Revenues in excess of a half billion dollars, totaling $515.8 million for the year

Reoccurring software, services and other software of $240.7 million, an increase of 8% from the prior year and representing 47% of total revenue in fiscal 2026

International revenue of $148.0 million, an increase of 16% or $20.8 million from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $87.3 million, an increase of $5.8 million from the prior year

Net earnings of $64.4 million for the year, an increase of $4.7 million from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for the year

Fourth Quarter 2026 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $131.6 million an increase of 3% from the prior year

Reoccurring software, services and other software of $65.8 million, an increase of 17% from the prior year

Net earnings of $15.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $2.2 million from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, an increase of 18% from the prior year

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q4'26 Q4'25 YE'26 YE'25 Revenue $ 131,568 $ 127,805 $ 515,781 $ 501,623 Gross margin 78,070 78,885 305,987 298,505 Earnings from operations 21,486 19,404 87,322 81,512 Net earnings 15,247 13,043 64,421 59,767 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.83 $ 0.77 Fully-diluted shares 77,347,001 76,805,024 76,814,543 76,975,472

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

YE ' 26 YE ' 25 Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,117 $ 111,665 Working capital 131,749 206,900 Total assets 424,989 469,485 Shareholders' equity 198,167 268,123

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2026, revenues were $131.6 million compared to revenues of $127.8 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2025. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $94.2 million, compared to $106.5 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $37.4 million, an increase of $16.1 million compared to $21.3 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2026, sales were $515.8 million compared to sales of $501.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2025. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $367.8 million compared to $374.4 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $148.0 million compared to $127.2 million, an increase of $20.8 million from the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2026, gross margin was $78.1 million as compared to $78.9 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.3% as compared to 61.7% in the quarter ended April 30, 2025.

For the year ended April 30, 2026, gross margin was $306.0 million as compared to $298.5 million for the year ended April 30, 2025. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.3% as compared to 59.5% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2026, net earnings were $15.2 million as compared to $13.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2026, net earnings were $64.4 million as compared to $59.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2026, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.20 as compared to $0.17 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2026, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.83 as compared to $0.77 in the same period in 2025.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2026, selling and administrative expenses were $20.7 million as compared to $20.7 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2025.

For the year ended April 30, 2026, selling and administrative expenses were $77.0 million as compared to $75.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2025.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2026, gross research and development expenses were $37.7 million as compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2025.

For the year ended April 30, 2026, gross research and development expenses were $148.1 million as compared to $146.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2026 was $131.7 million as compared to $206.9 million on April 30, 2025.

Cash was $19.1 million as at April 30, 2026 as compared to $111.7 million on April 30, 2025.

Cash generated from operations was $18.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2026 as compared to $33.3 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2025. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $19.1 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2026 compared to $17.7 million for the same period last year.

Cash generated by operations was $76.2 million for the 2026 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $99.6 million for the 2025 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $86.4 million from operations for fiscal 2026 as compared to $79.6 million for fiscal 2025.

For the quarter, the Company used $3.9 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $17.8 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of property, plant and equipment for $18.7 million and partly offset by the disposal of property, plant and equipment for $0.9 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $17.1 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $15.4 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2026, the Company used cash in financing activities of $147.1 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $136.7 million, including a special dividend of $75.5 million, capital stock repurchase of $4.1 million and $4.5 million of lease payments.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2026, purchase order backlog was in excess of $237 million and shipments during the month of May 2026 were $33 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 24, 2026 of $0.205 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on July 6, 2026 and will be paid on or about July 13, 2026.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Twelve month period ended April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 131,568 $ 127,805 $ 515,781 $ 501,623 Cost of goods sold 53,498 48,920 209,794 203,118 Gross margin 78,070 78,885 305,987 298,505 Expenses Selling and administrative 20,721 20,684 77,043 75,858 General 848 1,348 4,180 5,249 Research and development 37,695 36,534 148,052 146,771 Investment tax credits (4,565) (4,747) (17,020) (15,626) Share based compensation 2,268 1,203 5,989 4,959 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (383) 4,459 421 (218) 56,584 59,481 218,665 216,993 Earnings before undernoted 21,486 19,404 87,322 81,512 Finance income 167 706 2,764 2,779 Finance costs (367) (463) (1,506) (1,567) Net loss on investments through profit and loss - (1,283) - (1,283) Other income and expenses (109) 214 (344) 463 Earnings before income taxes 21,177 18,578 88,236 81,904 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 8,114 6,537 24,321 24,918 Deferred (2,184) (1,002) (506) (2,781) 5,930 5,535 23,815 22,137 Net earnings for the period $ 15,247 $ 13,043 $ 64,421 $ 59,767 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 105 38 454 374 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 15,142 13,005 63,967 59,393 Net earnings for the period $ 15,247 $ 13,043 $ 64,421 $ 59,767 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.85 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.83

$ 0.77

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

April 30, April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,117 $ 111,665 $ 86,325 Trade and other receivables 81,131 71,743 84,350 Contract assets 15,987 15,568 12,554 Prepaid expenses 14,974 9,677 11,179 Inventories 200,213 181,011 206,154 Income tax receivable 10,980 1,649 - 342,402 391,313 400,562 Property, plant and equipment 41,459 32,211 34,384 Right-of-use assets 10,980 15,816 20,432 Goodwill 19,987 20,001 21,352 Intangible assets - 346 1,098 Deferred income taxes 10,161 9,798 6,894 $ 424,989 $ 469,485 $ 484,722 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 95,325 $ 67,982 $ 63,249 Provisions 5,953 5,269 4,946 Deferred revenue 99,672 101,035 117,913 Current potion of lease obligations 5,289 5,091 4,296 Current potion of redemption liability 4,414 3,798 3,811 Income tax payable - - 3,226 210,653 183,175 197,441 Long term deferred revenue 4,609 1,238 1,684 Long term lease obligations 8,448 13,781 18,920 223,710 198,194 218,045 Equity Capital stock 146,589 144,978 145,721 Share based payment reserve 28,112 24,195 19,246 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,229 6,568 1,197 Retained earnings 16,237 92,382 97,103 23,466 98,950 98,300 Total equity attributable to shareholders 198,167 268,123 263,267 Non-controlling interest 3,112 3,168 3,410 201,279 271,291 266,677 $ 424,989 $ 469,485

$ 484,722

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on June 24, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until July 24, 2026. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or toll-free 1-888-660-6264. The passcode for the rebroadcast is 92814#.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of video content. The Company's solutions are purchased by the television broadcast, telecommunications, professional audio-visual, content creator, advanced education, government, military, enterprise, and new media sectors to support increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high-definition, Ultra HD, and high dynamic range formats and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient, highly reliable and secure signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud."

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Source: Evertz Technologies Limited