Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will release its 2026 fiscal year end financial results on June 24, 2026 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on June 24, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until July 24, 2026. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 1-289-819-1325 or Toll-Free 1-888-660-6264.

The pass code for the rebroadcast is 92814 #.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of video content. The Company's solutions are purchased by the television broadcast, telecommunications, professional audio-visual, content creator, advanced education, government, military, enterprise, and new media sectors to support increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high-definition, Ultra HD, and high dynamic range formats and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient, highly reliable and secure signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

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Source: Evertz Technologies Limited