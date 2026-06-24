Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on Wednesday, June 24th, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management, namely:

1. The number of Directors was set at five (5).

2. The elected Directors of the Company are:

Jeff A. Morgan

J. Bryan Hunt Jr.

Shibu Abraham

Steven Lee

Kris Gaerlan

3. HDCPA Professional Corporation has been appointed as the Company's auditor.

4. The 2026 Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan) was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance up to 203,433,224 common shares of the Company.

5. The 2026 Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance a maximum of 120,000,000 common shares of the Company, an amount that is included in the 203,433,224 common shares reserved in the 2026 Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan).

6. Shareholders approved a special resolution providing the directors of the Company with the authority to effect a consolidation of the Shares, at any time within 12 months following the date of approval of the Consolidation Resolution, on the basis of up to twenty (20) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the description of the corporate capabilities and prospects of the Company's operating subsidiaries, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302737

Source: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.