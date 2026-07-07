Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that on May 6th, 2026 the Company executed an agreement to become the inaugural National Lease Partner for AutoSavvy, the nation's largest retailer of branded title vehicles, operating 21 dealership locations across 9 states. The agreement provides AmeriTrust with the ability to originate, underwrite, and service lease programs for qualified customers across AutoSavvy's growing national footprint.

"This partnership strategically aligns AmeriTrust with the clear market leader in a space that is primed for financial innovation. AmeriTrust has begun the roll out of 3 AutoSavvy locations in Texas and Utah, testing systems for both companies and then will proceed through to the remaining 18 locations," said Jeff Morgan, CEO of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. "AutoSavvy's proven model - delivering vehicles priced on average 20% below clean title market value - speaks directly to the millions of Americans who demand transparency, quality, and affordability. We are proud to partner with AutoSavvy to introduce lease solutions that provide qualified customers with additional flexibility and the opportunity for even lower monthly payments."

With AutoSavvy surpassing 100,000 total vehicle sales, the dealership group offers AmeriTrust a stable, high-volume origination channel with significant long-term growth potential.

Brett Parham, CEO of AutoSavvy, commented, "At AutoSavvy we have spent more than 20 years helping customers get more value for their money. Our partnership with AmeriTrust complements that value by introducing lease options that can lower monthly payments even further for qualified customers, helping make our vehicles accessible to an even broader group of buyers."

AutoSavvy continues to expand its national footprint, having opened 7 new locations since 2022 and earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies 4 of the last 6 years. The partnership is another chapter in the company's story focused on identifying strategic partnerships that support ambitious growth and national expansion.

About AutoSavvy

AutoSavvy is a national used-vehicle retailer specializing in Branded Title cars, trucks, and SUVs that carry one of the best used vehicle warranties. With 21 locations across 9 states, AutoSavvy offers buyers a transparent, no-pressure purchasing experience backed by flexible financing options and dedicated customer support. For more information, visit autosavvy.com.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the description of the corporate capabilities and prospects of the Company's operating subsidiaries, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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Source: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.