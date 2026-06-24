SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of its 80% ownership stake in the Çöpler mine and related properties in Türkiye (collectively, "Çöpler") to Cengiz Holding A.S. and affiliates. At closing SSR Mining received approximately $1.49 billion in cash consideration for the sale of its ownership in Çöpler, after giving effect to various working capital adjustments.

SSR Mining would like to thank its employees and local communities across Türkiye for their cooperation, effort and support.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a free-cash-flow-focused gold and silver mining company and the third-largest gold producer in the United States. SSR Mining has a diversified portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets across the Americas, including four operating mines in the USA, Canada, and Argentina. In 2026, SSR Mining is expected to produce between 450,000 and 535,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: www.ssrmining.com.

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Contacts:

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046