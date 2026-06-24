Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Board Appointment and Resignation

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (NEX: ATI.H) ("Altai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce McCannel to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately, replacing Mr. Eric Yao who has resigned today as a Director of the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Yao for his service and contributions to the Company, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. Mr. McCannel is an experienced corporate consultant specializing in government relations, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications. He brings to the Board a strong background in public sector governance, financial analysis, and corporate oversight.

Currently, Mr. McCannel serves on the Board of Directors of Jade Power Trust and a private enhanced oil recovery company. His public sector career with the Government of Saskatchewan included senior roles such as Executive Director of Park Management Services, Budget Policy Analyst for the Treasury Board, and Policy Analyst for Taxation and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Active in sports administration and community leadership, Mr. McCannel has a twenty-year history coaching athletics and previously served on the boards of Saskatchewan Athletics and the Excel Athletika Track and Field Club.

Mr. McCannel holds a Master of Public Administration, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, and a Certificate in Economics.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

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