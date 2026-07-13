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WKN: 893520 | ISIN: CA02136K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IA
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:08
0,022 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAI RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAI RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 23:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Board Appointment and Resignation

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (NEX: ATI.H) ("Altai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Allister Avard to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately, replacing Mr. Jeffrey Ackert who has resigned today as a Director of the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Ackert for his service and contributions to the Company, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. Mr. Avard has over seven years of capital markets experience in financings, due diligence, and reverse takeover transactions, most recently at Haywood Securities in Toronto, where he held Canadian securities licensing and the U.S. Series 7 (General Securities Representative) registration.

Mr. Avard passed all three levels of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from Dalhousie University.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.