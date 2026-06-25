Nabil Lodey joins as VP EMEA to lead Safe Software's expansion across the region, bringing deep geospatial industry expertise and an established network across the partner and customer ecosystem.

Safe Software (Safe), creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform, today announced the appointment of Nabil Lodey as VP EMEA, where he will drive growth in the company's presence and customer base across the region. His appointment builds directly on Safe's operational expansion into the UK and Ireland, announced in June 2025.

Nabil joins Safe from 1Spatial, a long-standing Safe partner and FME reseller, where he served as Managing Director for the UK and Ireland. He brings a deep, first-hand understanding of Safe's business and of the FME Platform, having worked closely with the technology and its customer base. That familiarity positions him to further accelerate Safe's regional expansion plan while deepening the company's commitment to support clients and partners across Europe through local expertise and presence.

An experienced technology leader, Nabil brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling data and geospatial software businesses. He has held chief executive and senior leadership roles across the sector, with a consistent track record of driving rapid growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering strong commercial outcomes. He began his career in the Royal Navy, holds a degree in Economics from Queen Mary, University of London, and is a Sloan Fellow of London Business School.

"We're delighted to welcome Nabil to Safe Software as our first VP EMEA," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "Nabil already knows our business, our partners, and the FME Platform, which makes him exceptionally well placed to lead our growth across EMEA. His appointment is a clear signal of our long-term commitment to our customers and partners in the region."

"Safe Software has built something rare: 30 years of customer-driven innovation and a genuinely global community of customers and partners who rely on FME every day," said Nabil Lodey, VP EMEA, at Safe Software. "I've seen the impact of FME first-hand, and I'm excited to help more organisations across the UK, Ireland, and Europe do more with their data and AI applications as well as building on Safe's already strong partner network and growing local presence."

Nabil joins a strengthened leadership team that has recently welcomed Judd Lee as Chief Financial Officer and Vanessa Ribreau as Chief People Officer. Safe's global user conference, the Peak of Data and AI, takes place March 9-11, 2027, at the QEII Centre in London, UK. For more information, visit peakofdataintegration.com

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI platform. Founded in 1993, Safe has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, unstructured data, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.

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