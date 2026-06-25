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WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Stuttgart
25.06.26 | 09:50
30,400 Euro
+1,33 % +0,400
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,40031,20010:21
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Keller Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Keller Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0004866223

Issuer Name

KELLER GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited London United kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.509444 1.423592 9.933036 6,900,337
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.608381 1.421126 10.029507

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004866223 5,911,388 8.509444
Sub Total 8.A 5,911,388 8.509444

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash Settled - Equity Swaps N/A N/A Cash 988,949 1.423592
Sub Total 8.B2 988,949 1.423592

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited 7.414172 8.799119
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management (China) Company Limited
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JP Morgan chase Bank, N.A
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
JPMorgan Asset Management (China) Company Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
JP Morgan chase Bank, N.A. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

24-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Hyderabad, India

CONTACT:

Enquiries:

Jamie Dearsley

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 7824 584 151

Keller Group plc


LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

© 2026 PR Newswire
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