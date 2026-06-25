Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser secures SEK 8.9M five-year tender and strengthens Italian position

Devyser, a leading provider of advanced genetic testing solutions, has been awarded a tender in Regione Basilicata, Italy, with a total value of SEK 8.9 million. The tender includes several of Devyser's key diagnostic products and is expected to significantly increase annual revenues, while further strengthening the company's position in Italy, one of its most important European markets.

"We are pleased to have been awarded this tender and to continue supporting genetic diagnostics in Italy," said Jan Wahlström, CEO of Devyser. "The inclusion of products addressing important clinical areas such as CFTR-related disorders, thalassemia, and male infertility highlights the strength of our portfolio and our commitment to improving patient care through high-quality genetic testing."

The tender is valid for a period of five years and covers several of Devyser's key diagnostic products that aid in the detection of CFTR-related disorders, thalassemia, chromosomal aneuploidy and male infertility. These products support healthcare providers with accurate and reliable genetic testing, enabling informed clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

The tender win reflects the continued confidence placed in Devyser's genetic testing solutions and provides greater long-term visibility through the five-year contract period. It also marks another important milestone in Devyser's strategy to expand access to advanced genetic diagnostics across Europe through long-term partnerships with laboratories and healthcare providers.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?