Quadient Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Application (ARA), 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Accounts Receivable Application (ARA) vendors.

Quadient, with its comprehensive technology for Accounts Receivable Application (ARA), has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Quadient as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Application (ARA), Q2 2026.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Quadient has been recognized as a leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Application (ARA) by QKS Group. Quadient's accounts receivable automation (ARA) platform enables organizations to manage the invoice-to-cash lifecycle through a combination of collections management, cash application, payment processing, and receivables analytics capabilities. The platform incorporates AI-driven automation to support dynamic collections strategies, automate routine follow-up activities, and identify payment anomalies, helping finance teams reduce manual effort and focus on higher-value exception management. Notably, Quadient stands out for its progression from predictive analytics to autonomous collections execution, its unified Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable ecosystem that provides a consolidated view of working capital performance, and its machine learning-powered cash application engine designed to accurately process complex and unstructured remittance data. With adoption across a range of industries, Quadient helps organizations improve straight-through processing rates, enhance cash flow visibility, and streamline receivables operations while supporting broader financial process optimization.

QKS Group defines Account Receivable Application (ARA) as "A tool that increases a business's working capital via a reduction in their Day's Sales Outstanding (DSO) achieved by automating, simplifying, and managing Accounts Receivable (AR) tasks, such as customer invoicing, disputes and collections, credit monitoring, payments, and cash applications. The platform provides real-time visibility into outstanding invoices by integrating with various ERP and CRM systems and utilizes AI-based predictive analytics to understand customer payment behavior and forecast cash flow thus allowing businesses to identify opportunities and mitigate potential risks promptly."

According to Sanjeevi C R, Associate Vice President - Enterprise Research at QKS Group "Quadient has established a strong position in the 2026 Accounts Receivable Automation market through its focus on intelligent automation, cash flow optimization, and integrated financial operations. The platform's evolution from predictive analytics to AI-driven autonomous collections execution represents a meaningful step forward in reducing manual effort across the invoice-to-cash cycle. What differentiates Quadient is its ability to combine collections management, cash application, and payment processing with a unified Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable ecosystem, providing finance leaders with a more holistic view of working capital performance. Its machine learning-powered cash application capabilities are particularly valuable for organizations managing high volumes of complex remittance data, helping improve matching accuracy and straight-through processing rates. By enabling greater automation, enhanced cash flow visibility, and more efficient receivables operations, Quadient continues to deliver measurable value for organizations seeking to modernize their financial processes and improve liquidity management."

"CFOs and their teams are facing more complex challenges than ever before. They need a trusted partner who offers cash flow management optimization solutions that deliver faster cash application, improved collections performance and enhanced AI-based forecasting," said Lilac Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President for Digital Solutions, Quadient. "This recognition as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix reflects how we're helping customers transform finance operations end-to-end, automating time-consuming tasks, improving accuracy and freeing up resources to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Quadient visit here .

SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Receivable Application (ARA), 2026

About Quadient:

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

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About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence- driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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