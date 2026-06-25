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WKN: A2JN4W | ISIN: FI4000312251 | Ticker-Symbol: V4OC
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 10:23
7,320 Euro
+2,31 % +0,165
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMO KODIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMO KODIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3757,38512:53
7,3707,38512:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 11:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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Lumo Kodit Oyj: Change in Lumo Homes plc's Management Team - Tommi Valento has been appointed as CFO and a member of the Management Team

Lumo Homes plc Stock exchange release 25 June 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

Change in Lumo Homes plc's Management Team - Tommi Valento has been appointed as CFO and a member of the Management Team

Tommi Valento (M.Sc. (Econ.), LL.M.) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management Team of Lumo Homes plc. He will start in his position latest on 13 January 2027.

Tommi Valento will join Lumo Homes from Elenia, where he has served as CFO since 2015. Prior to this, Valento has held positions including Group Treasurer at Pohjolan Voima and Head of Debt Advisory at KPMG.

"I warmly welcome Tommi to Lumo Homes. Tommi has extensive CFO experience in a capital-intensive industry and vast expertise in capital structure management," says CEO Reima Rytsölä.

"I am delighted to have been entrusted with this role and excited about the opportunity to join the Lumo team at this stage in the company's development. The company has a solid foundation, ambitious goals and an important role in Finnish society. I look forward to working together with Lumo's employees, the Management Team and the Board of Directors in building the company's next development phase," says Tommi Valento.

As previously announced, CFO Erik Hjelt will retire on 1 July 2026. Antti Syvänen, Director, Finance and Business Controlling (M.Sc. (Econ.)), has been appointed as the company's interim CFO until Tommi Valento assumes his position.

For more information, please contact:

Reima Rytsölä, CEO, Lumo Homes plc, tel. +358 20 508 5077, reima.rytsola@lumo.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

Lumo Homes plc is Finland's largest residential real estate company and a bold innovator in urban living. Our homes are located in the largest growth centres, with excellent transport connections and diverse services nearby. We invest in sustainable, modern and digital solutions that make life in a rental home smooth and flexible. We create better urban living by delivering the best customer experience. Lumo - simply the right home.

Lumo Homes plc's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information: https://yritys.lumo.fi/en


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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