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WKN: A3LHVL | ISIN: XS2619829869 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 09:11
100,99 
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VATTENFALL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
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Vattenfall AB: Vattenfall sells majority stake in Videberg Kraft to the Swedish state

The Swedish state is acquiring 60 per cent of the shares in Videberg Kraft AB from Vattenfall, which will retain a 20 per cent ownership stake, while Industrikraft will also hold 20 per cent. The agreement provides stable, long-term ownership to enable new nuclear power in Sweden. The Swedish state, Vattenfall and Industrikraft have also agreed on the main terms for risk-sharing and financing of Videberg Kraft.

"We are pleased that another important step towards new nuclear power has been taken today - through our agreement with the state on risk-sharing, financing and future ownership of Videberg Kraft," says Anna Borg, President and CEO of Vattenfall.

"It is completely unique for an energy company to join forces with industry and the state in a shared ownership structure."

"These have been tough negotiations. But we have arrived at a solution in which risks are shared between commercial actors and the state, based on the principle that the party best able to control a risk is also responsible for it. It has been a thorough process, with a strong shared commitment to enabling new nuclear power in Sweden," concludes Anna Borg.

"For Videberg Kraft, the government's announcement that it will become the majority owner is very welcome and gives us all the conditions needed to enable new nuclear power on the Värö Peninsula," says Desirée Comstedt, acting CEO of Videberg Kraft AB.

Nowhere in the world is nuclear power being built without state involvement. The next step is for the government to notify the project to the European Commission for state aid assessment. The new ownership structure will come into effect in 2027.

The Swedish state, Vattenfall and Industrikraft have also agreed on the main terms for risk-sharing and financing of Videberg Kraft.

Facts:

  • Videberg Kraft, the nuclear power company currently owned by Vattenfall and Industrikraft, is working purposefully to enable new nuclear power in Sweden. On 15 June, it was announced that Rolls-Royce SMR will be the supplier of three modular reactors.

For more information, please contact:

Natalie Sial Berkman, Director Media Relations Sweden, Vattenfall, phone +46-70-191 93 61, natalie.sialberkman@vattenfall.com

Vattenfall's Press Office, +46 8 739 50 10, press@vattenfall.com

This is information is such that Vattenfall AB is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.15 AM CEST on 25 June 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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