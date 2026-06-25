Bunker Hill Mining Corp.: Bunker Hill Mining on Track for Concentrate Production by the End of the Month

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide an update on the commissioning of its new 1,800 tpd processing facility in Kellogg, Idaho, which is on track to produce the first batch of concentrate for sale by the end of this month.

"Our crusher is now processing ore and feeding the ore silo as we complete final commissioning of the grinding, flotation, thickening and filtration circuits. These activities are being carried out in parallel with the commissioning of our co-located tailings filter press within a fully operational closed-loop water management system. Having successfully commissioned the plant using waste rock, we are now transitioning to run-of-mine ore from the silo, with concentrate production expected to follow shortly," said Sam Ash, President and CEO.

"While commodity markets and investors continue to navigate an evolving global economic and geopolitical landscape, our team in Idaho's Silver Valley remains focused on what we can control: executing safely, methodically and with precision. Every day, this dedicated group of professionals is taking another step toward bringing America's newest mine into production on schedule. I couldn't be prouder of their commitment, expertise and determination. They represent the very best of American mining."





Figure 1: Ore loaded into Crusher Circuit

Figure 2: Crushed ore being transported to the Fine Ore Silo

Figure 3: Water pumped through flotation and thickening circuits, ready for reagent and ore





Figure 4: Key members of the Silver Valley site's leadership team - getting it done

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on the restart of its flagship asset-the historic Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho's prolific Silver Valley. This renowned silver, zinc, and lead deposit is being advanced using modern exploration techniques and responsible development practices to unlock its full potential.

The Company's strategy is centered on efficiently revitalizing this high-quality asset to deliver long-term value, while upholding strong environmental and operational standards. Bunker Hill is committed to maximizing shareholder returns through the disciplined redevelopment of one of North America's most storied mining operations.

Additional information is available at www.bunkerhillmining.com and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan" or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including the ramp up to commercial production of the Bunker Hill Mine and the anticipated timing thereof; whether Bunker Hill's mining plans and drilling strategies for the Cate-8 Vein will result in the calculation of a mineral resource and add to Bunker Hill's reserve base; the Company's planned exploration drilling program, including the number and location of drill holes; the objectives of the drill program; the potential to generate sufficient drill density to support future estimation of a mineral resource; the potential for the Cate-8 Vein to be incorporated into future mine planning; and the achievement of future short-term, medium-term and long-term operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: Bunker Hill's ability to develop future mining plans, including drilling strategies, based on the high-grade silver mineralization in the Cate-8 Vein and whether such plans will be developed in the near term; Bunker Hill's ability to complete drilling programs on anticipated timelines and the assumption that exploration results will be consistent with expectations; Bunker Hill's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the ramp up to commercial production of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and the following: the Company's inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; restrictions on labor and its effects on international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company's ability to develop the Bunker Hill Mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, with no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or that anticipated production costs will be achieved; failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine complex; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all, including as to whether or when the Company will achieve its project finance initiatives, or as to the actual size or terms of those financing initiatives. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or through EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b950b26-0700-40fc-b04f-df12a161c60f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c215a7c-8188-4fed-bb73-5384ef4b0d79

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4b5aa9b-4f72-4382-b6e5-95b9b9b3634a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6276b079-960b-4f16-90ef-edc0917f32de