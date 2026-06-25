Pivotree Appoints Joel Farquhar to Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree"), a company that builds, connects, and manages the digital supply chain for commerce businesses, today announced the appointment of Joel Farquhar as Chief Technology Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Concurrent with this appointment, Cliff Isaacson will transition from his role as Chief Product Officer, continuing to support Pivotree in a strategic advisory capacity to ensure continuity over the coming months.

As Chief Technology Officer, Joel Farquhar will be responsible for defining and executing Pivotree's technology vision across all platforms and service offerings. Reporting directly to the CEO, he will lead the company's AI transformation and serve as the executive-level voice of technology. Joel has helped shape Pivotree's AI strategy as Chief Architect; in his new role, he takes direct ownership of it, with the resources to accelerate how AI is applied across the business.

"We are thrilled to promote Joel to the CTO role," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO of Pivotree. "Joel has the technical credibility our largest clients trust and a proven record of building and leading high-performing teams of senior architects. His leadership has accelerated how we apply AI across our service catalogue and he has leveraged his many years of commerce experience into AI enablement. That's exactly the discipline this next stage of our growth calls for."

"AI is fundamentally changing how digital commerce businesses operate, and more importantly, it's shifting what they expect from a partner like Pivotree. Our customers aren't just buying software anymore; they're buying well-defined outcomes with controlled costs. I believe we are well positioned to take advantage of a world where 'service is the new software,' and it's why we've been actively putting AI to work across our entire service catalogue," said Joel Farquhar. "But here's what else is changing: our clients need to see measurable value creation in weeks, not quarters. Today's ecommerce landscape is too competitive, and they can't afford to fall behind. My job is to make sure we're moving at that pace and that our technology investments accelerate how quickly we deliver that value."

Joel brings over 25 years of technology leadership and software engineering expertise, with a specialized focus on designing and delivering large-scale enterprise ecommerce solutions. Currently serving as Chief Architect at Pivotree, Joel has progressed through a series of strategic leadership roles; building and leading global engineering teams, establishing technology standards, and architecting solutions for the world's leading retailers and manufacturers. His deep expertise spans enterprise commerce, software engineering and modern architecture principles.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, builds, connects, and manages the digital supply chain: the product data, commerce platforms, integrations, and operations that determine whether a product can be found, bought, and delivered. In an industry that sells technology in disconnected pieces, Pivotree treats the entire digital commerce environment as a single system that demands continuous proactive management and optimization. Pivotree works with more than 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally, combining digital products with managed and professional services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Mo Ashoor, Chief Financial Officer

investor@pivotree.com

1-877-767-5577

SOURCE: Pivotree

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/pivotree-appoints-joel-farquhar-to-chief-technology-officer-1180472