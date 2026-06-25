Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Discovers High-Grade Feeder at Omu Sinter

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF)(FSE:1IR) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of strong assay results from newly discovered feeder style mineralization at its Omu Sinter epithermal gold-silver project located in Omu, Hokkaido, Japan. Diamond drill hole 26OMS-002, a 53m vertical hole drilled near the eastern margin of the sinter target earlier this year, intercepted 0.98 gpt Au and 68.96 gpt Ag (2.06 gpt AuEq) over 47.7m beginning at the top of bedrock and continuing to the end of the hole. Included within this intercept is a higher-grade subinterval grading 4.05 gpt Au and 54.71 gpt Ag over 7.0m with a further subinterval of 10.68 gpt Au and 187.81 gpt Ag over 1.05m. Silver is notably elevated in this newly discovered zone. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Omu Sinter project.

This is the first instance of such high-grade mineralization being encountered in the shallow geologic environment at Omu Sinter. Before hole 26OMS-002, no hydrothermal feeder was identified. Further exploration is strongly warranted in areas immediately adjacent to and below this drill hole. The Company is in the process of filing applications for an aggressive drill program to follow up on this important discovery.

In early 2026, two shallow, vertical diamond drill holes, 26OMS-001 and 26OMS-002, were completed along the eastern fringe of Omu Sinter. In addition to the strong results from hole 26OMS-002 discussed above, hole 26OMS-001 intercepted a 22.18m interval of silica sinter grading 0.56 gpt Au and 10.36 gpt Ag (0.72 gpt AuEq). Full results from both holes are summarized in the table below. A plan view and cross section are presented in Figures 1-3.

Table summarizing gold- and silver-bearing sinter results:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) AuEq (gpt) SiO2 (%) 26OMS-001 5.38 27.56 22.18 0.56 10.36 0.72 97.6 including 8.00 9.40 1.40 1.05 27.40 1.48 98.0 and 13.00 17.00 4.00 1.10 21.45 1.44 98.4 26OMS-002 5.30 53.00 47.70 0.98 68.96 2.06 91.7 including 6.00 13.00 7.00 4.05 54.71 4.90 83.7 including 11.00 12.05 1.05 10.68 187.81 13.61 80.7 including 37.00 53.00 16.00 0.40 121.00 2.24 93.4 This hole ended in mineralization with the last meter assaying 0.44 gpt Au and 109.00 gpt Ag

AuEq = Au + (Ag/64); recovery of both Au and Ag is expected to be +95% as smelter flux; true width of this newly discovered feeder zone cannot be established without further data

Silica contents from the 22.18m intercept in hole 26OMS-001 are high, and in line with other nearby intercepts of silica sinter. In hole 26OMS-002, silica contents are modestly lower, a reflection of the fact that mineralization is comprised of a network of silica veins and breccias hosted by a variety of volcanic and siliciclastic rocks. In other words, the elemental components of these other rock types slightly dilute their silica contents.

HoleID Area Prog Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth 26OMS-001 Omu Sinter 2026 651801.765 4941803.643 33.932 66 -90 0° 26OMS-002 Omu Sinter 2026 651841.7 4941746.168 32.557 53 -90 0° ** Coordinates are in WGS84 Zone 54N

Additional drilling is ongoing at Omu Sinter conducted by Irving under the direction of earn-in partner, JX Advanced Metals Corporation ("JX"). JX Advanced Metals Corporation ("JX") is funding drilling as part of its three-year option agreement outlined in the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024, whereby JX may earn a 75% interest at Omu Sinter Pit (covering 1.962 square kilometres) to a depth of approximately 50 metres below sea level and is in the process of collecting sufficient technical data to determine if the deposit can make a suitable source of silica flux for the Japanese smelting industry.

"Assays from 26OMS-002 confirm our early suspicion that we have discovered the hydrothermal feeder for Omu Sinter along its eastern margin," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and a director of Irving. "Finding high-grade precious metals in the shallow environment is a first, and we think this bodes well for the discovery of a more substantial deposit at depth. It is within the boiling zone in epithermal systems that bonanza grades can occur. That typically lies at a few hundred metres depth. Given that we now have clear sight on the structural feeder, we plan to test the deeper part of this zone with aggressive drilling starting later this year. We are thrilled to see this story unfold like it is."

All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Company staff are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Irving staff submitted samples to ALS Global, Perth, Australia, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four acid digestion. SiO2 (silica) percentage was calculated by XRF (Xray Fluorescence) following a lithium borate fusion with the addition of strong oxidising agents to decompose sulphide-rich ores. Irving routinely inserts standard and blank samples in assay batches submitted to the laboratory. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au (gpt) to Ag (gpt)/64.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the funding of planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

(Figure 1: Plan map showing location of diamond drill holes and cross section A-A' at Omu Sinter.)

(Figure 2: Cross section A-A' looking northwest. Diamond drill traces are shown with AuEq assays in colours.)

(Figure 3: Cross section A-A' looking northwest. Diamond drill traces are shown with silica assays in colours.)

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/irving-resources-discovers-high-grade-feeder-at-omu-sinter-1182174