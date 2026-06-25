Fastighets AB Balder: Green Light for Victoria, the new district in Kungens Kurva

The development plan for the first phase of Victoria, the new city district in Kungens Kurva, has now become legally binding. This marks the next stage of the major urban development project, paving the way for construction to begin around the 2027/2028 year-end. The ambition is for the first apartments to be completed by 2031.

Victoria is a large-scale urban development project that will be developed in phases. The first phase will comprise approximately 1,600 apartments, retail and service premises, three preschools, a school and a sports hall. A large urban neighbourhood park will be created at the heart of Victoria, and the Gömmaren Nature Reserve is also located in close proximity.

At the turn of the month, the Huddinge Municipal Council resolved to adopt the first of the development plans for the major Victoria urban development project in Kungens Kurva. The decision has now become legally binding.

"This is a great milestone for us and for the development of Kungens Kurva. The area will be transformed from a purely retail-focused district into a complete city district with residant, shops, schools and a large urban neighbourhood park. Our ambition is to create a modern and safe district where everything is within easy reach, making it simple and convenient to live and work here," says Hugo Dammert, regional Head of Property Development at Balder.

The project is being developed by the joint venture company Victoria Kungens Kurva AB, which is co-owned by KF Fastigheter AB and Fastighets AB Balder. In collaboration with Huddinge municipality, the companies have developed the project and the development plan that underpins the area's transformation.

"As Huddinge grows, we need to build complete communities, not just housing. That is why I am pleased that we are now taking the next step towards a new district where children can attend school, families can find a home, and people can meet in parks, at sports facilities and throughout urban life," says Emil Högberg, Municipal Executive Councillor responsible for urban development in Huddinge.

For the property companies, the decision means that the design and planning phase can now commence. If everything proceeds according to plan, work on site is expected to begin around the turn of 2027/2028. Construction will be carried out in stages, starting with excavation and blasting works. The first apartments are expected to begin construction in 2028, with residents moving in approximately three years later.

"We want to create a district that helps people balance the demands of everyday life and gives them a little more time and freedom. Throughout the planning process, we have therefore focused on ensuring that all the necessities of daily life are close at hand. At the same time, the Gömmaren Nature Reserve offers outstanding recreational opportunities right next to Victoria. It will be a district for every stage of life," says Helena Liljedahl, CEO of KF Fastigheter.

The next development plan includes additional apartments, commercial premises and preschools. Altogether, Victoria will comprise approximately 3,500 apartments across a variety of tenures.

For more information and updates on the project, visit http://victoriakungenskurva.se/.

For further information, please contact:

Eva Jonasson, Media relations Balder, +46 (0)31-10 79 44, eva.jonasson@balder.se

Alva Cedergren, Political secretary, +46 (0)70-204 97 60, alva.cedergren@huddinge.se

About KF Fastigheter

KF Fastigheter owns land and development properties including in Backaplan in Gothenburg, Bro Mälarstrand in Upplands-Bro and Victoria in Kungens kurva in Huddinge. The operations are focused on refining development properties and land holdings. The projects include approximately 6,000-7,000 residential building rights. The aim of the operations is to create value for owners, tenants and for society as a whole. The company is run in an ethical and sustainable manner. Helena Liljedahl is CEO of KF Fastigheter, which is a subsidiary of KF, Kooperativa Förbundet.

About Balder

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 236.6 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 236.6 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.