Fastighets AB Balder: Fastighets AB Balder's (publ) Interim report January-June 2026

Profit from property management for the period amounted to SEK 3,005m (3,394). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2,783m (3,158), corresponding to a decrease per share by 11% to SEK 2.36 (2.65). Adjusted for Balder's participation in the profit from property management from Norion Bank in the comparative figures, the profit from property management per share increased instead by 3%.

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 94.30 per share (91.19).

Rental income amounted to SEK 7,029m (6,825).

Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2,832m (3,461) corresponding to SEK 2.40 per share (2.91).

Profit from property management for the period amounted to SEK 3,005m (3,394). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2,783m (3,158), corresponding to a decrease per share of 11% to SEK 2.36 (2.65). Profit from property management includes SEK 591m (973) in respect of associated companies. The decrease in the profit from property management is primarily due to the fact that Norion Bank is no longer included in the profit from property management from associated companies. Adjusted for Balder's participation in the profit from property management from Norion Bank in the comparative figures, the profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders instead increased by 3%, despite headwind from currency effects and higher interest expenses due to higher interest-bearing liabilities.

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 3,019m (3,644). Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2,832m (3,461), corresponding to SEK 2.40 per share (2.91). Profit before tax was impacted by unrealised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK 993m (1,306), realised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK -8m (73), profit from the sale of development properties SEK 2m (6), changes in value in interest rate derivatives and option component convertible of SEK 458m (-223) and profit from participations in associated companies of SEK -87m (653).

"Balder's four cornerstones will continue to be capital allocation and financing, fully leased properties, disciplined investments and cost management, and satisfied customers and employees," says CEO Sharam Rahi.

Presentation of Balder's Interim report

On 14 July at 08:45 (CEST) Balder's CEO Sharam Rahi, CFO Ewa Wassberg and IR Jonas Erikson will be hosting an online presentation and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English, and during the telephone conference there will be an opportunity for representatives from the financial market to ask questions.

Follow the webcast at https://balder.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026.

Please register here to be able to ask questions during the conference call. Once you have registered, you will be sent a phone number and a conference ID.

Questions from the media are referred to Media Relations at press@balder.se.

The recorded presentation and telephone conference will subsequently be made available here.



For further information, please contact:

Jonas Erikson, IR, +46 (0)76-765 50 88, jonas.erikson@balder.se

Ewa Wassberg, CFO, +46 (0)31-351 83 99, ewa.wassberg@balder.se

Sharam Rahi, CEO, via Executive Assistant, +46 (0)31-351 84 49, amelie.wilson@balder.se



This is information that Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CEST on July 14, 2026.

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 30 June 2026, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 240.8 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.