Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high-grade drill results from the Joss area at the Company's Beartrack-Arnett Project ("Beartrack-Arnett" or the "Project") located in Idaho, U.S.A.

Highlights

Hole BT26-254D intercepted: 2.37 g/T gold over 147.2 meters drilled width at 808 meters downhole including: 9.3 g/T gold over 3.5 meters drilled width at 818 meters downhole; 14.9 g/T gold over 5.9 meters drilled width at 861 meters downhole; and, 9.3 g/T gold over 4.7 meters drilled width at 949 meters downhole.

Hole BT26-253D intercepted: 4.0 g/T gold over 6.8 meters drilled width at 540 meters downhole.

Hole BT26-251DA intercepted: 4.5 g/T gold over 4.1 meters drilled width at 719 meters downhole.

Complete results for previously reported BT26-252D (see Revival Gold news release dated April 20 th , 2026) include: 3.1 g/T gold over 62.2 meters drilled width at 538 meters including: 6.4 g/T gold over 19.1 meters drilled width at 573 meters; and, 8.0 g/T gold over 4.3 meters drilled width at 596 meters.

This year's drilling program targeted the expansion of the high-grade underground sulphide Mineral Resources in the Joss area , last drilled in 2022.

Field work on the current 2026 drilling program is expected to wrap up shortly with five primary drill holes and three wedge drill holes (total of eight pierce points) having all intersected the target Panther Creek Shear Zone ("PCSZ") in approximately 5,500 meters of core drilling.

Results in BT26-254D have extended the depth of drilled mineralization in the Joss area by about 240 meters to about 850 meters below surface in the deepest hole drilled to-date on the project.

Joss has a known mineralized strike of about 1.2 km, and multiple higher grade (+2g/T gold) mineralized zones with horizontal (true) widths of 2-20 meters within a larger lower grade halo that ranges from 5 to 70 meters true width and remains open along strike and at depth where the PCSZ appears to be widening.

Results for primary drillhole BT26-255D and wedge drillholes BT26-253DW, BT26-254DW, and BT26-255DW, are pending.

"Today's results highlight the impressive strength of sulphide mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett and extend the depth potential of the drilled underground deposit at Joss to 850 meters, increasing the deposit's vertical dimension by 240 meters or about 70%. The deposit displays true widths of 2-20 meters in the high-grade mineralized zone and remains open at depth and beyond its existing 1.2 km of known mineralized strike," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "Further results from the Joss drilling program are expected this summer and into the fall," added Agro.

Background

The Beartrack-Arnett gold project is a structurally controlled orogenic gold deposit striking north-south within the PCSZ. The deposit is subject to an earn-in agreement for 100% by Revival Gold and is one of the Top-5 new gold discoveries made in the United States in the last fifteen years (S&P Capital IQ Pro. Discovery is defined as an increase of gold Mineral Resources and Reserves, starting from no resource in 2010 to today).

In the Joss area, the project currently hosts an underground sulphide Inferred Mineral Resource of 6,745,000 tonnes grading 4.05 grams gold per tonne for 877,000 ounces of gold that is not included in Beartrack-Arnett's 2023 first phase open pit, heap leach PFS economics (see "Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Heap Leach Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, IMC, KCH and WSP dated August 2nd, 2023, for further details).

The current drilling program in the Joss area was designed to expand the area of known mineralization, augment an update to the Beartrack-Arnett's mineral resources estimate, and potentially support a future underground mine economic study.

Detailed Results

Detailed results from BT26-251DA, BT26-252D, BT26-253-D, and BT26-254D are presented below.

Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Hole Number Note1,2 Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Width3, 4 (m) Fire Assay Gold Grade (g/T) BT26-251DA

290 -60 602.6 608.5 5.9 2.01

mineralized halo



684.3 723.0 38.7 1.30

and including



692.0 696.7 4.7 2.19

and including



718.9 723.0 4.1 4.47 BT26-252D5 mineralized halo 305 -60 538.0 600.2 62.2 3.12

including



572.9 591.9 19.1 6.37

and including



595.9 600.2 4.3 7.98 BT26-253D mineralized halo 290 -65 538.4 567.0 28.6 2.27

including



539.5 546.3 6.8 4.02

and including



559.2 564.6 5.4 3.00















BT26-254D mineralized halo 310 -60 808.0 955.2 147.2 2.37

including



818.4 822.0 3.5 9.29

and including



860.9 866.7 5.9 14.89

and including



886.5 899.7 13.2 3.70

and including



929.9 936.6 6.6 3.26

and including



948.9 953.6 4.7 9.31

and



1002.5 1017.0 14.5 2.54

Notes:

(1) Mineralized haloes calculated including internal dilution between shears where mineralization was mostly elevated above 0.5 g/T Au and had scattered intercepts > 1 g/T Au. High grade intercepts were not capped.

(2) All included intercepts are based on a 2 g/T cutoff grade allowing up to 1.8m true width of internal dilution and requiring a minimum true thickness intercept of 7.6 g x m or minimum true thickness of 1.8 m. External dilution was excluded where the average of the external interval with dilution was below the cutoff grade.

(3) True thickness is estimated at 45-55% of drilled thickness in the reported holes.

(4) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(5) Partial results from BT26-252D were previously reported in Revival Gold news release dated April 20th, 2026.

Figure 1 provides a plan view of the Joss target area and geology with today's drill results shown.

Figure 1: Beartrack-Arnett Drill Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2712/302814_83ae94cb943b685c_001full.jpg

Figure 2 provides a cross-sectional view of the simplified geology at Joss with results for BT26-254D released today together with all previously reported drill results in the section shown.

Figure 2: Joss 11200S Cross Sectional View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2712/302814_83ae94cb943b685c_002full.jpg

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on half sawn PQ and HQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23).

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the current drilling program in the Joss area was designed to enhance Revival Gold's understanding of the areas mineral potential, support future mineral resource updates at Beartrack-Arnett, and potentially support a future underground mine economic study.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302814

Source: Revival Gold Inc.