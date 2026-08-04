Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report one of the highest-grade-thickness drill intercepts to date from the Joss area at the Company's Beartrack-Arnett Project ("Beartrack-Arnett" or the "Project") located in Idaho, U.S.A.

This year's 5,500-meter drilling program at Beartrack-Arnett targeted the potential expansion of high-grade underground sulphide Mineral Resources, last drilled in 2022.

Highlights

Hole BT26-255D intercepted: 3.43 grams per tonne ("g/T") gold over 131.7 meters drilled width 1 at 543 meters downhole including a high-grade interval of: 6.56 g/T gold over 42.5 meters drilled width 1 at 632 meters downhole including: 11.58 g/T gold over 12.1 meters drilled width 1 at 639 meters downhole.



Note: 1True widths are estimated to be 40-50% of drilled width.

The high-grade interval in BT26-255D was intercepted approximately 70 meters above BT22-242D (10.1 g/T gold over 11.4 meters and 6.0 g/T gold over 10.2 meters) and approximately 150 meters below BT21-240D (8.9 g/T gold over 11.8 meters and 12.0 g/T gold over 13.7 meters). See "Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on Beartrack-Arnett Heap Leach Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA, prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, IMC, KCH and WSP August 2 nd , 2023", for further details.

The zone of contiguous mineralization in BT26-255D is similar to BT21-240D and suggests the beginning of a north plunging shoot . Further drilling to the northeast is warranted to delineate the extent of this zone.

All five primary drill holes and three wedge drill holes completed in this year's program intersected the Panther Creek Shear Zone ("PCSZ") with results from six of the eight pierce points released to date (see Revival Gold news releases dated April 20 th and June 25 th , 2026).

Joss has a known mineralized strike of about 1.2 kilometers, and multiple higher grade (+2 g/T gold) mineralized zones with horizontal (true) widths of 2-20 meters within a larger lower-grade halo that ranges from 5 to 70 meters true width and remains open along strike and at depth .

Results for wedge drillholes BT26-254DW and BT26-255DW are pending.

"Revival Gold's team at Beartrack-Arnett has delivered one of the highest-grade-thickness intercepts at Joss to date. BT26-255D's 6.6 g/T gold over 42.5 meters provides compelling evidence in support of the impressive strength of sulphide mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett. The deposit displays true widths of 2-20 meters in the high-grade mineralized zone and remains open at depth and beyond its existing 1.2 kilometers of known mineralized strike," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

"We are grateful for the excellent work preformed by our team and our drill contractors, National and Major Drilling, on this year's program at Joss. Further results are expected in the coming weeks," added Agro.

Background

The Beartrack-Arnett gold project is a structurally controlled orogenic gold deposit striking north-south within the PCSZ. The deposit is subject to an earn-in agreement for 100% by Revival Gold and is one of the top 5 new gold discoveries made in the United States in the last fifteen years according to S&P Capital IQ Pro. Discovery definition as an increase of gold Mineral Resources and Reserves, starting from no resource in 2010 to today.

In the Joss area, the Project currently hosts an underground sulphide Inferred Mineral Resource of 6,745,000 tonnes grading 4.05 g/T for 877,000 ounces of gold that is not included in Beartrack-Arnett's 2023 first phase open pit, heap leach PFS economics (see "Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Heap Leach Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, IMC, KCH and WSP dated August 2nd, 2023, for further details).

Revival Gold's 2026 drilling program in the Joss area was designed to expand the area of known mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett, contribute to a future mineral resource update, and potentially support a future underground mine economic study.

BT26-255D and BT26-253DW (a wedge hole off BT26-253D with results announced June 25th, 2026) confirm the strength of mineralization at Joss and help define the depth of the Tertiary rocks in the basin above Joss. BT26-253DW intercepted the post-mineral Panther Creek Fault ("PCF") and drilled into post-mineral Tertiary rocks which may have resulted in a thinner than expected intercept.

Webinar

Revival Gold will be hosting a Technical Webinar on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 am EST hosted by Hugh Agro, President & CEO, and Dan Pace, Chief Geologist, to provide further details on the ongoing exploration program at the Beartrack-Arnett Project. Interested participants may register to attend here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_97lfr7ecSL2m-4XpNqKzpg#/registration

Detailed Results

Detailed results from BT26-255D and BT26-253DW are presented below.

Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Hole Number Note1,2 Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Width3, 4

(m) Fire Assay

Gold Grade (g/T) BT26-253DW5 Last interval in host unit 270 -50 528.2 533.5 5.2 0.65 BT26-255D mineralized halo 325 -60 543.2 674.9 131.7 3.43

including



632.4 674.9 42.5 6.56

including



639.3 651.4 12.1 11.58

Notes:

(1) Mineralized haloes calculated including internal dilution between shears where mineralization was mostly elevated above 0.5 g/T Au and had scattered intercepts > 1 g/T Au. High grade intercepts were not capped.

(2) All included intercepts are based on a 2 g/T cutoff grade allowing up to 1.8 m true width of internal dilution and requiring a minimum true thickness intercept of 7.6 g x m or minimum true thickness of 1.8 m. External dilution was excluded where the average of the external interval with dilution was below the cutoff grade. Additional included intervals listed for BT26-255D where multiple consecutive samples exceed 9 g/T gold.

(3) True thickness is estimated at 45-50% of drilled thickness in the reported holes.

(4) Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(5) BT26-253DW drilled through the PCF and into post-mineral epiclastics. Reported interval is the 5.2 meters drilled before intercepting the post-mineral unit.

Figure 1 provides a long section view of the Joss to South Pit target area at Beartrack-Arnett.





Figure 1: Joss to South Pit Long-Section at Beartrack-Arnett (looking west)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2712/307782_4dee185a8481683a_001full.jpg

Figure 2 provides a cross-sectional view of the simplified geology at Joss with results for BT26-255D together with all previously reported drill results in the section shown.





Figure 2: Joss 11200S Cross Sectional View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2712/307782_4dee185a8481683a_002full.jpg

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on half sawn PQ and HQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23).

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Executive Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the current drilling program in the Joss area was designed to enhance Revival Gold's understanding of the areas' mineral potential, support future mineral resource updates at Beartrack-Arnett, and potentially support a future underground mine economic study.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307782

Source: Revival Gold Inc.