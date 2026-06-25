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WKN: A3CTYR | ISIN: CA3771304068 | Ticker-Symbol: 4KF0
München
25.06.26 | 08:15
10,100 Euro
-12,93 % -1,500
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Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
GLASS HOUSE BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GLASS HOUSE BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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10,30011,20014:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Glass House Brands Inc.: Glass House Brands Announces Uplist to NYSE

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) today announced that its subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE").

"We are proud and excited to be listing on the NYSE, the world's most prestigious and important stock exchange. This listing was not possible prior to the recent reclassification of medical cannabis to Schedule III and represents an important developmental milestone for Glass House, the cannabis industry overall and our valued long-term shareholders who have supported us since inception," said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House.

"Beyond the listing, we remain encouraged by the opportunities presented by rescheduling. As a leading producer of low-cost sought after cannabis, Glass House is uniquely positioned to benefit potential near term opportunities presented including the opening of interstate commerce and export of medical cannabis to Europe, each of which would meaningfully increase our addressable market size and unlock enhanced profit and cash flow generation driven by more favorable pricing dynamics."

The Subordinate Voting Shares are expected to begin trading under the symbol "GLAS" at the opening of trading on June 30, 2026.

The Company anticipates that Subordinate Voting Shares will continue trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "GLASF" until the close of market on June 29, 2026. The Subordinate Voting Shares will continue to trade on CBOE under the symbol "GLAS.A.U".

Current shareholders of the Company are not required to take any action prior to the Company's expected listing.

About Glass House Brands
Glass House?is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes?Glass House Farms,?PLUS Products,?Allswell?and Mama Sue Wellness. Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit?www.glasshousebrands.com/?and?https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in Glass House's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
Glass House Brands Inc.
Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations
T: (781) 724 6869
E: ir@glasshousebrands.com

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.