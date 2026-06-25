San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Award-winning web design and digital agency Baunfire has recently been named one of the Top U.S. B2B Web Design Agencies by DesignRush.

The recognition reflects Baunfire's track record of helping organizations strengthen their digital presence through strategically designed websites that support brand positioning, user engagement, and business growth.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/302663_edc5a85bc454cb27_001full.jpg

Baunfire has been named one of the U.S.'s Top B2B Web Design Agencies by DesignRush

DesignRush evaluates agencies based on factors such as industry expertise, portfolio quality, client success, and demonstrated ability to deliver measurable results. The inclusion places Baunfire among a select group of agencies recognized for their work serving the B2B market.

"It's an honor to be recognized by DesignRush among the nation's leading web design agencies," said Catherine Erath, Director of Creative at Baunfire.

"For B2B brands, especially in technology, a website often serves as the first and most important touchpoint in the buyer journey. Our team is motivated every day by the opportunity to help clients turn that experience into a meaningful competitive advantage."

A significant portion of Baunfire's work focuses on B2B technology companies, where websites must balance sophisticated product messaging with usability, credibility, and conversion-focused design.

The agency has partnered with organizations ranging from high-growth startups to established enterprise technology brands, helping them simplify complex offerings and create digital experiences tailored to modern buying behaviors.

For more information about Baunfire and its B2B web design services, please visit https://www.baunfire.com/

About Baunfire

Baunfire is an award-winning web design and digital agency based in Silicon Valley, specializing in custom web design, development, and user experience solutions. The firm works with growth-stage and enterprise organizations to build scalable digital platforms that align brand goals with technical execution and long-term performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302663

Source: DesignRush