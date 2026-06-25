Horizon Aircraft's Leadership Team to Participate at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR) announces its participation in the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, one of the world's premier aerospace and defence events. From July 20-24, 2026, the Company's senior leadership team will meet with global aerospace and defence stakeholders to discuss the Cavorite X7, Horizon Aircraft's dual-use hybrid eVTOL designed for a wide range of time-critical commercial and defence missions.

The Company looks forward to sharing its latest technical developments and engaging with industry stakeholders on how its high-performance, cost-efficient VTOL aircraft can help transform regional air mobility. Visitors to the Horizon Aircraft booth will have the opportunity to learn more about the Cavorite X7's hybrid-electric architecture and patented fan-in-wing technology, which combines the operational flexibility of vertical takeoff and landing with the speed, range, and efficiency of conventional wing-borne flight.

"Farnborough brings together aerospace leaders, operators, investors, regulators, and innovators from around the world," said Brandon Robinson, Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO. "We are very excited to participate in the 2026 event and demonstrate how the Cavorite X7 can deliver a compelling new solution for regional air transportation and time-critical missions."

Brandon Robinson will be a speaker on Farnborough International Airshow's eVTOL panel on Thursday, July 23rd from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. on the Hall 3 stage.

Scheduling a Meeting or Media Interview at FIA26

To schedule a meeting, please email info@horizonaircraft.com with the subject line: "FIA26 Meeting Request."

To schedule an interview, please email edwina@efgmediarelations.com with the subject line "FIA26 Media Request."

Horizon Aircraft Booth Location

Hall 4, Booth # 4625 (adjacent to the Canadian pavilion)

For more information about Horizon Aircraft, please see the Company's website or watch its innovative technology in action on the Company's YouTube channel.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns

ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

EFG Media Relations

+44 7580 174672

edwina@efgmediarelations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "aim," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "target," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the targeted readiness of the full-scale hybrid Cavorite X7 eVTOL demonstrator aircraft for initial testing, development priorities and technical milestones; the Cavorite X7's design specifications, anticipated operational parameters and projected performance, including assumptions regarding operating costs, fuel consumption, maintenance costs and utilization rates; funding and liquidity sufficiency and runway; certification and testing plans; and potential production, partnership, supply chain and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Horizon Aircraft competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Horizon Aircraft will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) the lack of useful financial information for an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Horizon Aircraft's industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Horizon Aircraft, including the condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Horizon Aircraft; (vi) Horizon Aircraft's ability to develop, certify, and manufacture an aircraft that meets its performance expectations; (vii) successful completion of testing and certification of Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 eVTOL; (viii) the targeted future production of Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 aircraft; and (ix) other factors detailed by us in the Company's public filings with the SEC and under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca, including the disclosures under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and filed under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca on August 22, 2025. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Horizon Aircraft does not give any assurance that Horizon Aircraft will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircrafts-leadership-team-to-participate-at-farnborough-intern-1182125