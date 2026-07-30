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WKN: A3E29M | ISIN: CA64550A1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.26 | 21:59
1,580 US-Dollar
-9,71 % -0,170
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Aircraft to Participate in August Investment Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR), an advanced aerospace company developing one of the first hybrid-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following August investment conferences:

Event: Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 11-13, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

Event Link: https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/events-and-conferences/46th-annual-growth-conference/

Management will sit for a fireside chat on August 11 at 1:00pm and will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. Investors should contact their representative at Canaccord to schedule a meeting.

Event: Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Power Conference

Date: August 17-18, 2026

Location: Virtual

Event Link: https://www.needhamco.com/conferences/needham-industrial-tech-robotics-power-conference/

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. Investors should contact their representative at Needham to schedule a meeting.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:
Kathryn Burns
ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:
EdwinaFrawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: New Horizon Aircraft Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-participate-in-august-investment-conferences-1198009

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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