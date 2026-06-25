Compass Plus Technologies Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Card Management System (CMS), 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Card Management System (CMS) vendors.

Compass Plus Technologies has received strong ratings for its Card Management System (CMS). The solution demonstrates high performance across both technology excellence and customer impact parameters.

PUNE, India, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Compass Plus Technologies as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Card Management System (CMS), 2025.

Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Compass Plus Technologies' TranzAxis platform supports ISO 8583 and ISO 20022 standards, embedded clearing and settlement capabilities, programmable rule configuration in Java, and multi-channel payment support across POS, ATM, e-commerce, and mobile environments. The platform enables financial institutions to accelerate product innovation while addressing complex compliance and multi-regional payment requirements. Additionally, capabilities such as AI-powered fraud detection, configurable BNPL and loyalty product creation, and a white-label mobile banking application have contributed to Compass Plus Technologies receiving strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and positioning the company as a SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Card Management Systems (CMS)."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Card Management System (CMS) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Maria Nottingham, Managing Director at Compass Plus Technologies, said: "We are delighted to be recognised as a SPARK Leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix: Card Management Systems 2025. This achievement reflects our continued investment in innovation, the strength of our technology and the expertise of our people. As issuers face growing pressure to deliver differentiated customer experiences, launch new products faster and embrace emerging payment technologies, we remain focused on providing the flexible, future-ready card management capabilities that enable their success and support their long-term growth and vision."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Compass Plus Technologies, visit Here

SPARK MatrixTM: Card Management System (CMS), Q4 2025

About Compass Plus Technologies

Compass Plus Technologies is passionate about payments technology and architecting it properly for the needs of today and tomorrow. From start-ups and industry disruptors to recognised innovators and market leaders, our exceptional technology puts our customers in the driving seat and ultimately in control of their payment ecosystems. Together, we deliver ground-breaking and industry-leading products and services with uncontested ease and proven time-to-market.

compassplustechnologies.com

Media Contacts:

Declan Kinsella

Head of PR & Communications

Compass Plus Technologies

9 The Triangle, Enterprise Way

NG2 Business Park

Nottingham

NG2 1AE

United Kingdom

Email: PR@compassplustechnologies.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/compass-plus-technologies-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-card-management-system-cms-2025-by-qks-group-1712

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-plus-technologies-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-card-management-system-cms-2025-by-qks-group-302810681.html