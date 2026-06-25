Lakeside Software LLC: Lakeside Software Launches SysTrack Reliability Engineering to Transform Digital Employee Experience

SysTrack Reliability Engineering brings an SLO-driven model to end-user computing, aligning endpoint reliability with business outcomes - and solving for the last mile of site reliability engineering

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software, the industry-leading digital employee experience (DEX) engineering company, today announced SysTrack Reliability Engineering (SRE), an architectural evolution of the SysTrack platform that applies site reliability engineering principles to end-user computing (EUC). The new tool introduces a service level objective (SLO)-driven model for managing employee experience as a measurable IT service.

SysTrack Reliability Engineering addresses the persistent last-mile blind spot in IT operations, where infrastructure appears healthy while employee experience is not. It does this by treating the employee workspace as an IT service governed by measurable SLOs aligned to real business impact.

"We have spent years turning infrastructure into a real engineering discipline, one that balances reliability with the room to innovate," said Mike Schumacher, CEO, Lakeside Software. "The end-user side never got that same rigor, even though that is exactly where the business meets IT every day. I think the experience we deliver to employees deserves the same standard as the infrastructure behind it, because that is where the work actually happens."

From Visibility to Reliability

Observability has been a foundational step in the evolution of DEX, but the next step is applying a service-based framework that aligns technology performance with business expectations, ownership, and measurable outcomes. SysTrack Reliability Engineering introduces the missing operational model - built on nearly 30 years of experience supporting large enterprise environments, leveraging 1,400+ real-time sensors per device to evaluate endpoint performance and detect issues impacting digital employee experience - giving EUC teams the fidelity to define baseline SLOs, track improvement as conditions change, and extend a shared model of accountability between IT and the business.

"Organizations have invested heavily in modernizing the digital workplace, yet the last mile - where employees actually experience IT - has remained stubbornly reactive," said Rakshit Ghura, VP and GM of Digital Workplace Solutions at Lenovo. "Applying site reliability engineering principles to end-user computing is the right next step. SysTrack Reliability Engineering gives IT leaders a measurable, business-aligned model for managing employee experience as a service and helps move the entire discipline from reactive support to proactive, accountable outcomes."

A New Model for Health: The SysTrack Experience Index

At the core of SysTrack Reliability Engineering is the SysTrack Experience Index, a next-generation health model that replaces static, volume-based scoring with a true service level objective.

Built directly from sensor insights, the Experience Index is fully transparent and configurable, enabling organizations to define what "good" looks like for their environment and measure performance dynamically - relative to baseline and trend, and aligned to personas, roles, and working conditions. Organizations can also refine the model over time, updating signals to represent evolving, meaningful business impact - ensuring the Experience Index reflects operational reality.

Key Capabilities

SysTrack Reliability Engineering delivers a purpose-built operational framework for EUC and DEX teams:

Persona-driven SLO workflows aligned to how EUC engineers and DEX specialists operate



aligned to how EUC engineers and DEX specialists operate End-to-end problem management with ownership, timelines, and full audit history



with ownership, timelines, and full audit history Automated fixes via an AI script builder and grader alongside 220+ pre-built automations



via an AI script builder and grader alongside 220+ pre-built automations Proactive user engagement through alerts and notifications



through alerts and notifications Closed-loop validation to confirm whether remediation resolved the underlying issue





Why Now

IT leaders are under pressure to support AI-driven transformation while operating with constrained resources. Reactive, ticket-based models cannot scale to meet these demands. Traditional systems do not account for last-mile IT, so device-level problems persist and drag down the work they affect.

By applying reliability engineering principles to the endpoint - and treating EUC as a measurable system rather than a collection of devices - organizations can better balance reliability and innovation at scale.

Industry Recognition

The launch of SysTrack Reliability Engineering follows a wave of industry recognition of Lakeside's continued DEX leadership. Lakeside Software was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools for the third consecutive year. Lakeside was also named to TIME's list of America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026, recognizing the organizations shaping the future of work technology.

Availability

SysTrack Reliability Engineering is generally available to all Lakeside customers.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Robin Milton-Schonemann, 8 June 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is pioneering the future of digital employee experience (DEX) with the industry's first reliability engineering model for end-user computing. Lakeside's SysTrack platform transforms high-resolution, first-party telemetry into insights and automated resolutions for proactive IT operations and autonomous support-empowering enterprises to reduce downtime and deliver exceptional digital experiences across employee endpoints, mobile devices, and OT. Trusted by hundreds of global enterprises and service providers, SysTrack scales to estates with over one million physical and virtual workspaces, reducing IT costs, preventing failures, and driving smarter decisions through unparalleled visibility. Lakeside has a nearly 30-year heritage in enterprise IT software and was named one of TIME's America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026. Learn more at www.lakesidesoftware.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Frey | brittany@haysfreypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d407e167-6b16-4fc2-80ae-b652637d97f8

This press release was published by a CLEAR Verified individual.