

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cell-free DNA testing company Natera, Inc. (NTRA) and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) announced on Thursday that they have entered into a partnership to use Natera's Prospera test in Eledon's planned Phase 3 trial of kidney transplant drug tegoprurbart.



Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.06 percent, to $4.1605 in pre market trading on the Nasdaq, after ending Wednesday's regular session 0.25 percent higher.



Tegoprurbart is an anti-CD40L antibody being tested as an alternative to standard immunosuppression drugs like tacrolimus which carry toxicity risks.



Under the deal, Prospera will be the exclusive donor-derived cell-free DNA, or dd-cfDNA, monitoring assay.



The trial will enroll about 600 recipients across 100+ centers globally and start in late 2026.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Natera were up 0.23 percent, changing hands at $260.57, after closing Wednesday's regular session 10.74 percent higher.



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