Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.: Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Announces World-Renowned Expert David G. Armstrong, M.D., Ph.D., as Study Chair for Phase 2a Trial of Nu-3 in Infected Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Leading clinician and surgeon to also serve as Scientific Advisor for Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics' iDFU program

SARASOTA, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced that David G. Armstrong, DPM, M.D., Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Neurological Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, has accepted the position of Study Chair for the Company's Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Nu-3 for the treatment of infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFUs). Dr. Armstrong will also serve as a Scientific Advisor to Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics on the iDFU program.

Dr. Armstrong is internationally recognized as one of the world's foremost experts in diabetic foot care, including infection control, wound healing and limb preservation. Throughout his distinguished career, he has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific publications and has helped shape modern approaches to preventing amputations and improving outcomes for patients with diabetes-related complications.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Armstrong as Study Chair for our Phase 2a trial and as a Scientific Advisor to Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics," said Thomas Balzer, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "Dr. Armstrong's unparalleled experience as both a surgeon and investigator in national and international clinical trials brings an important perspective to the study and our advancement of Bisphosphocin® antimicrobials. We look forward to working closely with him to evaluate the potential of Nu-3 and to further our understanding of how our novel topical antimicrobial therapies may help address persistent challenges in diabetic foot infection management."

As Study Chair, Dr. Armstrong will provide scientific leadership and oversight for the Phase 2a study, helping guide the clinical evaluation of Nu-3, Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics' lead Bisphosphocin® antimicrobial candidate. The Phase 2a clinical trial is a proof-of-concept study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of topical Nu-3 gel in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers. The study will evaluate three dose concentrations of Nu-3 (2%, 5% and 10%) and is intended to support advancement into a larger Phase 2b clinical study.

"Infected diabetic foot ulcers are a significant clinical challenge despite advances in wound care and limb preservation, and antibiotic resistance is a potentially grave concern in this patient population," said Dr. Armstrong. "There remains a substantial need for new therapeutic approaches that can effectively address infection while supporting healing and minimizing the risk of developing resistance. A topical antimicrobial such as Nu-3 fits well with the ongoing evolution of diabetic foot ulcer management, and if clinical studies demonstrate its effectiveness, it has the potential to help address an important treatment gap for patients suffering from these serious infections. I look forward to working with Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics to evaluate the potential of this novel therapeutic approach."

About David G. Armstrong, DPM, M.D., Ph.D.

David G. Armstrong, DPM, M.D., Ph.D., is Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Neurological Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and a globally recognized leader in diabetic foot care, wound healing and limb preservation. His research and clinical work have focused on preventing amputations and improving outcomes for patients with diabetes-related complications. Dr. Armstrong has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific publications and is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in the field of diabetic foot disease and limb preservation.

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials - the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocin® platform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the company's SEC filings, including under "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact



Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.