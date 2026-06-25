Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - MineralRite Corporation (OTCID: RITE) ("MineralRite" or the "Company") today announced that, following management's review of the Phase 1 Evaluation and Historic Review prepared by ALS Geo Resources LLC relating to the Company's Skull Valley tailings project located in Yavapai County, Arizona, the Company intends to advance the project into a Phase 2 Drilling & Sampling Program designed to support a Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate, subject to the availability of adequate financing and other conditions.

The contemplated Phase 2 program is expected to include additional independent sampling, accredited laboratory analysis, metallurgical evaluation, engineering review, technical data validation, and other work relating to the Company's ongoing evaluation of the project, with the objective of determining whether the project may ultimately support the preparation of a Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 compliant report, including Mineral Resource Estimates.

MineralRite further notes that its previously announced technical evaluation activities relating to the Skull Valley project remain ongoing. Allan L. Schappert, CPG #11758, SME-RM, of ALS Geo Resources LLC, continues to conduct technical evaluation work relating to the project on behalf of the Company. The full text of his correspondence relating to certain recently concluded aspects of the Phase 1 evaluation process is available on the investor relations page of the Company's website and at:

https://mineral-rite.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/skullvalleyreview.pdf.

The purpose of the Phase 1 evaluation process was to review and conduct limited independent verification of certain historical third-party technical data relating to the Skull Valley project, including historical sampling results, analytical data, volumetric studies, and related site evaluation materials associated with previously processed tailings materials located at the project site.

As part of the Phase 1 evaluation process, site visits were conducted to confirm the continued existence and general integrity of the tailings pits and related project areas referenced in the historical technical materials. Following the initial site visit, limited sampling activities were also conducted.

Phase 1 also included efforts to contact the historical laboratories and analytical groups associated with portions of the historical work. One of the three historical analytical groups was contacted successfully. A Representative of the organization confirmed that the historical analytical data reviewed was consistent with the historical records. The methodologies utilized by all three analytical groups were reviewed and determined to be generally appropriate and consistent with industry practices applicable during the relevant time periods. However, the conclusions of two reports were substantially aligned, while the third produced materially higher results, was identified as a statistical outlier, and was not relied upon in determining the final comparative assessment.

Limited independent sampling activities conducted during Phase 1 detected the presence of certain precious metals in the samples analyzed, consistent with metals identified in the historical analytical data. These samples were limited in number and selective in nature, are not representative of the tailings as a whole, and should not be regarded as confirming the presence, grade, continuity, or economic recoverability of any mineralization. Establishing a representative mineral resource would require the more comprehensive sampling and drilling program contemplated for Phase 2. The Company cautioned that the Phase 1 activities were limited in scope and were not intended to constitute a comprehensive metallurgical, resource, reserve, or economic evaluation of the project.

Management Commentary

"With the additional information provided by ALS Geo Resources LLC, together with the historical technical information reviewed to date, management believes sufficient support exists to advance the project into a more comprehensive Phase 2 drilling and sampling process," stated James Burgauer, President of MineralRite Corporation. "Our objective during Phase 2 will be to further evaluate the technical characteristics of the previously processed materials located at the site, with the objective of determining whether the project may ultimately support the preparation of a Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 compliant technical report."

Burgauer continued, "The contemplated Phase 2 work program is expected to include additional drilling and core sampling activities, expanded independent laboratory testing, a substantially increased number of analytical assays, additional metallurgical evaluation, engineering review, and further technical analysis intended to better quantify the nature, extent, characteristics, and potential value of the previously processed tailings materials located at the site."

"At this time, the Company has not established mineral resources or mineral reserves under SEC Regulation S-K Subpart 1300, and substantial additional technical work remains necessary before any conclusions regarding economic feasibility, metallurgical recoverability, or commercial viability can be reached," Burgauer added.

"Additional updates regarding the Phase 2 drilling and sampling program will be provided as material developments occur," Burgauer concluded.

About MineralRite Corporation

MineralRite Corporation is focused on the evaluation, remediation, recycling, and potential recovery of mineral values from existing materials, including previously processed mine tailings and other resource-bearing substrates. The Company's strategy is centered on resource recovery and monetization from existing materials, rather than greenfield mining exploration or development activities. The Company believes this approach may represent a more efficient path toward potential operations and may allow for reduced upfront capital commitments through a more staged investment profile, although no assurance can be given that the Company's approach will prove less capital-intensive or more efficient than traditional methods. Traditional greenfield exploration and development projects can require significant capital expenditures prior to the confirmation of any recoverable resources. Even with this approach, outcomes will depend on technical, economic, and regulatory factors, and there is no assurance that the Company's strategy will result in any recovery of mineral values or generation of revenue.

The Company is in the early stages of development and has not yet established any mineral resources or reserves under SEC Regulation S-K Subpart 1300, nor does it currently have any revenue-generating operations.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information set forth in this communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). MineralRite Corporation's common stock is exempt from the definition of "penny stock" under Section 3(a)(51) of the Exchange Act and Rule 3a51-1 promulgated thereunder. Accordingly, the statutory safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Exchange Act are available to the Company with respect to forward-looking statements made herein. Nonetheless, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company also relies upon applicable common-law protections, including the "bespeaks caution" doctrine, together with the meaningful cautionary statements contained herein.

Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to: (i) statements regarding the anticipated scope, timing, cost, and expected results of the Phase 2 Drilling & Sampling Program; (ii) statements regarding the Company's ability to prepare or support a Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate; (iii) statements regarding the reliability, accuracy, or representativeness of historical technical data, sampling results, analytical data, or volumetric studies relating to the Skull Valley project; (iv) statements regarding the potential advancement, development, mobilization, implementation, or operational timing of the Skull Valley project or other projects under evaluation; (v) statements regarding remediation, recycling, environmental recovery, resource-recovery, or environmental-credit-related initiatives; (vi) statements regarding future acquisitions, project-development activities, strategic relationships, monetization opportunities, or business opportunities; (vii) statements regarding the potential advancement, development, mobilization, implementation, or operational timing of the Skull Valley project or other projects under evaluation; (viii) statements regarding the potential economic viability, recoverability, or commercial potential of the Company's projects, operational initiatives, or underlying materials; (ix) statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain, renew, obtain, or comply with leases, permits, governmental approvals, financing arrangements, or regulatory requirements; (x) statements regarding future commodity prices, market conditions, financing conditions, or regulatory developments; and (xi) statements regarding management's beliefs, expectations, assumptions, strategic objectives, or operational plans.

The Company is in the early stages of development, has not established any mineral resources or mineral reserves under SEC Regulation S-K Subpart 1300, and currently has no revenue-generating operations. The Company has limited capital resources, and there can be no assurance that the Company will have sufficient funding to complete the Phase 2 program or to continue operations; the Company may need to obtain additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all. Mineral exploration, resource recovery, remediation, recycling, and related operations involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including technical, operational, metallurgical, environmental, permitting, regulatory, financing, commodity-price, liquidity, and market-related risks. The Company's evaluation of the Skull Valley project relies in part on historical third-party technical data that has not been fully independently verified, and the Company was unable to contact all historical analytical groups associated with prior work. The limited sampling conducted during Phase 1 is not representative of the tailings as a whole and may not be indicative of results achievable in Phase 2 or at scale. Projects involving the reprocessing of previously processed tailings materials are subject to additional uncertainties, including variability in material composition, prior processing impacts on recoverability, and limited comparability with greenfield mineral deposits. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plans, obtain necessary financing or permits, achieve operational objectives, establish economically recoverable resources, or realize any economic benefit from its projects, strategic initiatives, remediation activities, recycling operations, environmental-credit-related initiatives, or capital-structure management activities.

Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove correct. Actual results, performance, or developments may differ materially from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more comprehensive discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, investors should review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, June 25, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302859

Source: MineralRite Corporation