Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. Adds Mining, Energy, and Finance Development Expertise to the Board and Announces Director Resignation

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:SSE) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Don Hunter as an independent Director.

Don Hunter is a business developer and serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience building strategic partnerships across large-scale industries. Mr. Hunter has recently been active in precious metal and rare earth element mining as well as energy generation projects across North America and East/West Africa. His work spans clinic operations, healthcare research, renewable energy, real estate development, data centers, and mining. He specializes in bringing together the right stakeholders-partners, investors, and operators-to move complex projects from concept to execution. Known for his practical, results-driven approach, Don focuses on aligning strategy with real-world outcomes. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to building ventures that not only perform commercially but also create positive impact for communities and stakeholders.

As part of this appointment, Michael Kinley has resigned as a Director of the Corporation. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Kinley for his years of service as a Director.

The corporation also announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of 200,000 stock options to Mr. Hunter. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the corporation at a price of 12 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the corporation's stock option plan.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's diversified exploration portfolio includes:

Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Jackie Au - Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

Melchett Lake VMS Zn-Ag-Au-Cu Project - Polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario

Contact:

Kevin Thieneman, Chairman

kthieneman@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresouces.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-resources-inc.-adds-mining-energy-and-finance-development-expertise-1182171