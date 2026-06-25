Austria's Sindbad Mentoring Wins F1 Allwyn Global Community Award - Securing €100,000 to Combat Educational Inequality





SPIELBERG, Austria, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sindbad Mentoring has today been crowned the winner of the F1 Allwyn Global Community Award at the FORMULA 1 LENOVO AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2026. The non-profit organisation, which empowers young people through one-to-one mentoring, has been awarded a transformative €100,000 donation from Allwyn, the lottery-led entertainment company. This will supercharge Sindbad's mission to level the playing field for young people, boost social mobility, and inspire them to pursue their dream career pathways, especially in STEM.

Many young people from disadvantaged backgrounds still lack access to professional networks, role models, and career guidance, creating barriers to social mobility. This means a massive pool of potential talent is being overlooked - where many bright young minds never get the chance to enter sectors such as STEM, manufacturing and green tech.

Operating across Austria and newly launched in Germany, Sindbad Mentoring connects teenagers aged 13-19 from underrepresented backgrounds with long term, personal mentors. Since 2019, 8,400 young people across Austria have taken part. By breaking down social barriers and building cross-background mentoring relationships, the non-profit helps teens develop a true sense of confidence and belonging, while gaining valuable insights into their future careers, especially in STEM fields.

Allwyn's donation will support Sindbad's further expansion, helping to close the opportunity gap by strengthening access to education, training, professional networks, and employment. With Allwyn's support, Sindbad could provide mentoring to 35 additional young people in Graz, with a stronger focus on STEM and motorsport-related career pathways.

The Award's judging panel recognised the recipient's power to create lasting impact, delivering enduring societal benefit through sustained youth development. Mentoring builds vital self-esteem and character in the young people that need it most, providing a critical support network to make big educational and career choices which they may not otherwise receive from their immediate family or community.

Sindbad Mentoring is the second non-profit to be recognised by the F1 Allwyn Global Community Award in 2026. Following a highly successful inaugural year in 2025, this year's programme launched last month with Canadian charity La Tablée des Chefs winning the first award at the FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA for its vital work in fighting food insecurity, by recovering and redistributing meals to vulnerable families.

More NGOs will be recognised across the Grand Prix race locations this season, including at the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2026 next week. Later in the year, Formula 1 fans will have the chance to cast their vote on their favourite initiatives, as part of Allwyn's plan to bring these fans closer to the programme.



Erwin van Lambaart, CEO and General Director of Casinos Austria AG and Österreichische Lotterien and F1 Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: "We are proud to award the F1 Allwyn Global Community Award to Sindbad Mentoring. Its commitment to guiding young people through their critical developmental years offers a profound, human impact that extends far beyond the individual. At Allwyn, we believe the true power of sport lies in its ability to unite and uplift the communities that host us across the Grands Prix. By fostering self-esteem and education during these formative years, Sindbad Mentoring is not only transforming lives today but creating a ripple effect of opportunity that will benefit these young people, and their entire community, for a lifetime."

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1 and F1 Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: "Sindbad Mentoring's model doesn't just offer immediate help, but builds enduring confidence and opportunity, a mission that mirrors Formula 1's own commitment to ensuring our sport acts as a powerful catalyst for growth and inclusion worldwide. We are thrilled to name Sindbad Mentoring the winner of the very first Austrian Formula 1 Allwyn Global Community Award, and look forward to seeing the fantastic impact made by this initiative in years to come."

F1 Allwyn Global Community Award winner, and Co-Head of Sindbad Mentoring, Barbara Krainer, said: "We are incredibly proud and grateful to receive this recognition. Above all, this award belongs to our volunteer mentors and the entire Sindbad community, whose commitment makes a lasting difference in the lives of young people every day. Through our long-term one-on-one mentoring program, we support young people during the critical transition from school to further education, training, or employment, helping them build confidence, discover their strengths, and connect with new ideas and opportunities."

F1 Allwyn Global Community Award winner, and Co-Head of Sindbad Mentoring, Julia Unterberger, added: "The generous support from Allwyn will allow us to increase our impact and provide mentoring to 35 additional young people in Graz. Furthermore, we are particularly excited to expand our focus on STEM and motorsport-related career pathways, helping young people explore new possibilities and actively shape their own futures. Together with our partners from schools, businesses, and civil society, we are strengthening access to opportunities and reducing educational inequality."

Notes to editors

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America, listed on Euronext Athens. Its purpose is to make play better for all by focusing on innovation, technology, player safety and returning more to good causes across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio.

About Allwyn's partnership with Formula 1

The multi-year partnership with Formula 1 represents a drive towards increased global awareness for Allwyn, with the sport's 24 races across the globe, 750 million fans, and 96 million social media followers, as well as its reach across broadcast channels and entertainment outlets.

The partnership will reinforce Allwyn's position as an international brand driving community impact across the world, in support of its global growth plans.

At the heart of the partnership is the development of initiatives that will support the company's ambition to be a positive contributor to society globally. With Allwyn and Formula 1 equally committed to empowering fans and local communities, the partnership will give Allwyn the opportunity to utilise the sport's ever-growing international fan base to celebrate those making positive change, sharing these inspiring stories on a global level.

About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 Formula 1 logo, Formula 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Further information about the F1 Allwyn Global Community Award, including eligibility criteria and the selection process, can be found on our website: https://www.allwyn.com/responsibility/community-award .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d2988ac-96c9-4885-b105-ef655678a8b3

Media enquiries pr@allwyn.com Press contacts Formula 1 Press Office E: f1media@f1.com T: @f1media