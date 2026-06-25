New Beta feature allows eligible iPhone users to reply, take action and view supported notification images directly from their wrist

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, today announced its support of iOS Notification Forwarding, a new Beta feature that provides eligible iPhone users in the European Union with a more complete notification experience on select Amazfit smartwatches.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625552705/en/

Amazfit brings interactive iOS notifications to select smartwatches in Europe, allowing users to interact with supported notifications directly from their watch.

The feature goes beyond basic notification alerts, allowing users to interact with supported notifications directly from their watch. Depending on the notification type, users may be able to reply to messages, complete quick actions such as Mark as Read or Call Back, and view supported images from camera, doorbell and other alerts.

iOS Notification Forwarding will initially be available on:

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra

Amazfit Balance Ultra

Amazfit Balance 3

Support for Amazfit Bip Max, Active 3 Premium, Cheetah 2 Pro, T-Rex 3, T-Rex 3 Pro, T-Rex Ultra 2 and Balance 2 is expected to follow.

Eligible users can enable the feature after updating their Zepp App and watch firmware. It will be available through the setup prompt in the Zepp App or under Device Notifications App Notifications.

iOS Notification Forwarding is available to eligible users in the European Union running iOS 26.5 or later. Reply, action and image support may vary by notification type. The feature is launching in Beta as Amazfit continues to refine the experience alongside Apple's evolving iOS Notification Forwarding system capability.

Availability is expected to begin June 30 following a phased Zepp App rollout.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625552705/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Mary Thompson Woodbury

Head of PR, Amazfit North America

Mary.woodbury@zepp.com

Dominik Walknowski

Head of PR, EMEA

Dominik.walknowski@zepp.com