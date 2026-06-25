São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Brasil DNA has announced a new international promotional initiative highlighting São Paulo as one of Brazil's leading destinations for multicultural, gastronomic, and responsible tourism experiences. The initiative aims to strengthen the state's international positioning by showcasing its cultural diversity, regional cuisine, and natural attractions to international travelers.





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Known as Brazil's largest economic hub and the biggest metropolis in Latin America, São Paulo has increasingly attracted visitors seeking immersive experiences that combine nature, gastronomy, cultural heritage, and the authenticity of its people. According to Brasil DNA, the destination represents one of Brazil's most diverse tourism hubs due to the strong influence of Indigenous, African, and immigrant traditions.

As part of the initiative, Brasil DNA highlights the state's cuisine as one of its main tourism attractions. São Paulo's culinary scene reflects a rich cultural fusion shaped by Indigenous, Portuguese, Italian, Asian, and many other communities that have settled throughout the state. Among the regional specialties featured in the campaign are virado à paulista, bauru, and filé à parmegiana.





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Brasil DNA also emphasizes nature-based and sustainable tourism experiences. São Paulo's coastline is one of the destination's main highlights, attracting visitors from around the world with its crystal-clear beaches, waterfalls, hiking trails, and close connection to nature.





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According to Brasil DNA, the initiative aims to strengthen São Paulo's international visibility as a destination that goes beyond traditional tourism. By combining biodiversity, gastronomy, multicultural heritage, and sustainable experiences, the state continues to reinforce its position as one of Brazil's most diverse tourism destinations.

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Source: Brasil DNA