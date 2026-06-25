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WKN: A2PKX1 | ISIN: SE0012570448 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J6
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 09:25
0,378 Euro
+0,53 % +0,002
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSDSIGN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSDSIGN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3750,38319:03
0,3750,38219:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 17:30 Uhr
53 Leser
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OssDsign AB: OssDsign appoints Adam McCollister as new Vice President of Sales

OssDsign Appoints Adam McCollister as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate U.S. Growth of Catalyst Platform

Uppsala, Sweden, June 25, 2026 - OssDsign AB (publ.), a leader in next-generation orthobiologic solutions that support the body's natural healing capabilities, today announced Adam McCollister has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mr. McCollister will lead the Company's U.S. sales strategy and execution, with a focus on accelerating adoption of OssDsign's Catalyst nanosynthetic bone graft.

Mr. McCollister brings years of experience in orthopaedic sales and commercial leadership. Most recently, he served as Regional Vice President at Treace Medical Concepts. His prior experience includes sales roles with Stryker and Tornier, and leadership appointments with Orthofix, where he led high-performing sales organizations and drove market expansion initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Adam to OssDsign at this important stage of our growth," said Mark Waugh, Chief Executive Officer of OssDsign. "His deep industry expertise and proven ability to scale commercial teams and drive adoption of innovative technologies will be instrumental as we expand the U.S. footprint of Catalyst."

Mr. Waugh added, "We also thank Eric Patermo for his leadership and contributions as Vice President, US Sales. We are pleased that he will continue to support OssDsign in his new role as Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, as we advance our mission to deliver value to shareholders and evidence-based solutions to surgeons and their patients."

"I am excited to join OssDsign and help advance the commercial success of the Catalyst platform," said Adam McCollister. "Catalyst represents a differentiated, next-generation orthobiologic solution and I look forward to working with the team to expand market penetration, strengthen customer engagement, and support continued growth in the U.S."

For further information, please contact:

Mark Waugh, CEO
+1 (260) 804-1342
mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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