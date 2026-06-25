Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (FSE: TK6) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) ("GCAC" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on strategic initiatives supporting its objective of building a network of regulated financial infrastructure, payment capabilities, blockchain-enabled compliance technologies and digital asset solutions. Management continues to focus on regulated financial services platforms.

BeFrii

The Company has completed the acquisition of Global Peoples Trust, a New Zealand Financial Services Provider, and renamed the company BeFrii LP, as it intends to rebrand the business as BeFrii.

Management believes the acquisition provides a platform that may support future development of foreign exchange, remittance, digital asset custody and related fintech services over the next 12 months, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and commercial implementation.

The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities to expand the BeFrii platform through strategic partnerships and additional regulated financial infrastructure. BeFrii Network is an initiative by the CEO of GCAC to connect financial institutions and companies globally for Peer-to-Peer foreign currency and compliance, lowering costs and potentially speeding up transactions between jurisdictions and financial corridors.

RevoluGROUP Commercial Relationship

GCAC continues to work with RevoluGROUP and its subsidiaries under previously announced commercialization arrangements on January 9th 2026 and the strategic alliance announced June 5th 2026.

Although discussions regarding a potential acquisition of an interest in RP Payment Services remain ongoing, no definitive agreement has been executed and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed.

Management believes the existing commercial arrangements announced June 5th 2026 provide an opportunity to pursue customer acquisition, transaction growth and business development independently of any future acquisition.

Commercial Strategy

The Company continues to pursue opportunities to commercialize regulated payment infrastructure, including agency relationships, strategic partnerships and financial technology solutions intended to facilitate cross-border payments, digital assets and financial services in selected jurisdictions.

Management believes this strategy may provide opportunities to expand transaction activity over the next 12 months; however, the timing and extent of commercial adoption remain uncertain.

Capital Trust Group

GCAC continues to work with Capital Trust Group under its previously announced on April 27th 2026 as an advisory relationship relating to blockchain compliance and digital asset infrastructure.

The Company believes tokenized financial products represent an emerging market and intends to continue pursuing opportunities where its compliance, blockchain and digital asset expertise may support commercial initiatives.

Product Development

The Company continues development of enterprise blockchain solutions intended to support trade finance, digital banking, compliance, digital identity and merchant engagement. Blockchain-Enabled Commodity Finance, Trade Facilitation and Digital Banking Ecosystem is designed as an enterprise digital infrastructure platform that connects producers, logistics providers, warehouses, commodity brokers, exporters, financial institutions, regulators, and international buyers through a secure Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain integrated directly with banking services. The platform creates an immutable digital record of every stage of a commodity's lifecycle-from production and quality inspection through storage, transportation, export, financing, settlement, and final delivery-providing a trusted source of truth for all stakeholders. By combining blockchain-based attestation, digital identity, smart contracts, AI-driven analytics, and integrated banking services, the platform enables financial institutions to automate trade finance, working capital lending, supply chain finance, bank guarantees, letters of credit, and cross-border payments with greater transparency and reduced operational risk.

Management also continues to advance its Rewards & Merchant Engagement Network, (NFT Coupons) which is designed to enable financial institutions and merchants to deliver digital loyalty, promotional and customer engagement programs through mobile banking applications and digital wallets.

Commercial deployment of these initiatives remains subject to customer adoption, regulatory considerations and customary commercial implementation timelines.

Outlook

Management believes that regulated financial infrastructure, compliance capabilities and strategic commercial partnerships may provide a foundation for long-term growth. The Company intends to continue pursuing opportunities that expand its regulated financial ecosystem while maintaining a disciplined approach to execution and regulatory compliance.

Separately, the Company has discontinued its previous policy of allocating 1% of quarterly sales revenue toward repurchases of the GCAC cryptographic token issued under prior management in April 2021.

About Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a technology company focused on developing blockchain-based solutions that support data integrity, compliance, and operational transparency. The Company's platform includes Ethereum Layer 2-based infrastructure designed for use in regulated environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the anticipated performance of the Company and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated commercialization activities, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, transaction volumes, revenue opportunities, product development, regulatory approvals, market expansion, customer adoption and future business objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, among other things, the Company's ability to maintain existing relationships, complete strategic initiatives, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, secure customers and partners, access capital on acceptable terms, and successfully execute its business strategy.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, operational and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Risk Factors

Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation:

failure to complete proposed acquisitions or strategic transactions;

changes in applicable laws, regulations or licensing requirements;

inability to obtain or maintain required regulatory approvals;

delays in commercialization or product development;

lower-than-anticipated customer or partner adoption;

cybersecurity, technology or operational failures;

availability of financing and working capital;

foreign exchange and international operating risks;

competition within the financial technology and digital asset industries;

dependence on strategic counterparties;

general economic, geopolitical and market conditions; and

other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public filings available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302890

Source: Global Compliance Applications Corp.