Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES REVISED DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



26-Jun-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The board of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the "Company"), today confirms that the date for the Annual General Meeting of the Company is to be Thursday, 13 August 2026, in Luxembourg.



Shareholders should take note that this date is different from the date of 20 August 2026 set out in the release on 27 May 2026 of the consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ending 31 March 2026.



The dividend timetable for 2026 will also be adjusted as follows:



The last day to trade the Company's shares cum-dividend in Europe will be Wednesday, 26 August 2026 and in South Africa Tuesday, 25 August 2026. The Company's shares will trade ex-dividend from Thursday, 27 August 2026 in Europe and from Wednesday, 26 August 2026 in South Africa. The record date for the Company's shares in Europe and in South Africa will be Friday, 28 August 2026. The dividend on the Company's shares in Europe will be paid on Wednesday, 2 September 2026 and is payable in euro.



The dividend on the Company's shares in South Africa will be paid in South African rand on Wednesday, 2 September 2026. Further details regarding the dividend payable to South African holders may be found in a separate announcement dated 27 May 2026 published on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service. No cross-border movements of Reinet ordinary shares will be permitted between the clearing and settlement systems for the Dutch and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Bank and Clearstream) and the clearing and settlement system for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (Strate) between Tuesday, 25 August 2026 and Friday, 28 August 2026, both days inclusive.



In addition, the board of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. confirms that, whilst the current provisions of the Company's articles of association do not permit full virtual participation at the Annual General Meeting such as in-meeting voting, a live feed of the proceedings will be available on the day through an online platform, with the intention that shareholders will be able to submit questions through the platform or by other means prescribed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Shareholders' questions will be addressed by the board and/or management of the Company, either at or after the meeting, as appropriate. An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company is also proposed for shareholders to consider a change to the Company's articles of association to allow more flexibility for virtual participation at future shareholders' meetings.



Full details will be contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be issued on or about 14 July 2026.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.



Website: www.reinet.com/investor-relations/company-announcements.html Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('the Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and the Fund together with the Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'. Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com

End of Inside Information