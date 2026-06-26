UniAthena Strengthens Doctoral Offerings with New DBA Programs

OXFORD, England, Jun 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniAthena has expanded its academic portfolio with the introduction of 12 Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programs, including 11 specialized pathways designed to address evolving leadership and industry requirements. The programs are delivered in collaboration with Guglielmo Marconi University, Italy, and lead to qualifications awarded by the institution. This launch expands UniAthena's doctoral offerings and provides professionals with additional pathways for advanced academic and applied business research.

The launch further complements UniAthena's existing Doctoral Degree in Business Administration offered in partnership with UCAM, Spain.

Designed for working professionals, the DBA programs combine academic rigor with practical business insight. Delivered fully online, they offer dedicated research support, academic guidance, and flexible learning opportunities. Alongside the specialized tracks, a general Doctor of Business Administration program is also available for professionals pursuing broader business research. Further details on the programs and specializations are available through the UniAthena platform.

"There is a growing need for leaders who can bridge the gap between academic research and business practice. The modern workplace generates complex challenges that cannot always be solved through conventional management approaches. These specialized DBA programs are designed to help experienced professionals develop the research capabilities required to examine those challenges critically and contribute solutions that create lasting organizational impact," said Firoz Thairinil, CEO of UniAthena.

These 180 ECTS programs begin with research methodologies, tools, and techniques before progressing into the planning, execution, and completion of an original doctoral dissertation. Through structured academic support and hands-on research, learners develop the analytical and critical thinking capabilities required to address complex business challenges.

The programs include specializations in Leadership, Strategic Management, Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Finance for Business, Information Technology Management, Project Management, and Supply Chain Management. Additional pathways in Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Sustainable Business address emerging priorities shaping modern organizations.

As businesses adapt to digital transformation, sustainability requirements, and increasingly complex operating environments, leaders require deeper domain expertise alongside research-driven decision-making capabilities. These DBA specializations are designed to support professionals seeking to contribute meaningful insights within their respective fields.

The Doctor of Business Administration represents the highest level of academic study currently available within its ecosystem, enabling professionals to pursue doctoral research while maintaining their professional commitments.

UniAthena continues to expand its academic offerings across multiple levels of higher education, with a focus on widening access to structured and professionally relevant learning opportunities.

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Website: www.uniathena.com

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