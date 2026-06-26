Raisio Oyj: Raisio shifts the focus of its climate work from factories to fields - SBTi approves the company's emissions reduction targets

Raisio plc, press release 26 June 2026

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Raisio's near-term emissions reduction targets. The approval provides Raisio's climate work with an externally assessed and internationally comparable framework. Raisio has already significantly reduced emissions from its own operations, but the food industry's greatest climate impacts often arise outside factories, particularly in the primary production of raw materials. That is why the next major step in Raisio's climate work is to reduce emissions across the entire value chain.

Raisio is committed to reducing emissions from its own operations - Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions - by 62% by 2030 compared to the 2021 baseline. For Scope 3 emissions, Raisio is committed to reducing value chain FLAG (Forest, Land and Agriculture) emissions by 30.3% from the 2022 baseline. The company will reduce its other Scope 3 emissions by 25% from the 2022 baseline.

"SBTi approval marks an important milestone for us, but it is only the beginning. Our success in the years ahead will largely depend on how effectively we can reduce emissions across our value chain," says Annika Boström-Kumlin, Raisio's Chief Brand and Sustainability Officer.

The greatest climate impacts occur at the start of the food chain

Raisio has been working over the long term to reduce emissions from its own operations. At the end of 2025, 98.6% of the energy used by Raisio was renewable. The electricity, heat and steam purchased for the company's factories, as well as the heat and steam it generates itself, come from renewable energy sources.

A large proportion of the food industry's climate impacts arise from the primary production of raw materials. Raisio's emissions reduction work will therefore focus increasingly on value chain Scope 3 emissions and FLAG targets.

"The next major step is to reduce emissions across the value chain together with farmers. Sustainable farming contracts and farm-level data will be key tools in this work," says Boström-Kumlin.

Sustainable farming contracts support emissions reductions

One practical tool for reducing emissions in the value chain is Raisio's sustainable farming contract, which the company has been offering to its contract farmers since 2025. Through this contract, Raisio aims to expand more sustainable farming practices for its key raw materials, such as Finnish oats. Raisio's goal is that 42% of the grain it purchases will come from sustainable farming contracts by 2030.

The measures included in the contract aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farming, improve soil health and promote carbon sequestration in the soil. At the same time, they support the production of high-quality grain for food use under variable growing conditions.

Farm-level data improves emissions monitoring

Raisio has been assessing the carbon footprint of oats since the 2023 harvest, and the assessment has since been extended to other grains as well. Raisio collects farm-specific cultivation data from farmers, and this information refines the company's emissions calculations for primary grain production and helps monitor the impact of emissions reduction measures.

The emissions data also supports the climate efforts of Raisio's customers as, for many customers, the emissions from purchased raw materials and products are part of their own value chain emissions. Raisio reports on the progress of its climate work annually in its Annual Review.

Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative, or SBTi, is an international initiative that supports companies in setting ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. The initiative assesses and confirms companies' emissions reduction targets based on whether they are in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Inquiries:

Annika Boström-Kumlin, Chief Brand & Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 40 507 1989

Raisio plc

Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com